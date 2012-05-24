版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 25日 星期五

BUTLERANIMALHEALTHSUPPLYLLC/BRIEF (URGENT)

May 24 Butler Animal Health Supply LLC: * Moodys upgrades Butler Animal health supplys cfr to ba3; outlook stable * Rpt-moodys upgrades butler animal health supplys cfr to ba3; outlook stable

