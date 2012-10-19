版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 20日 星期六 05:20 BJT

TEXT-S&P affirms COFIDE 'BBB/A-2' ratings

Overview
     -- Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo S.A. (COFIDE) has maintained its 
important role in the development of infrastructure projects across Peru and 
its very strong link with the government of Peru, while maintaining its other 
credit fundamentals.
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB/A-2' issuer credit ratings on COFIDE. The 
outlook on the long-term rating remains positive. 
     -- The positive outlook reflects our view that we would raise the ratings 
on COFIDE following an upgrade of the sovereign and if the bank's SACP remains 
above 'bbb-'.

Rating Action
On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB/A-2' 
issuer credit ratings on Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo S.A. (COFIDE). 
The outlook on the long-term rating remains positive. The stand-alone credit 
profile (SACP) of the bank is 'bbb+'.

Rationale
The ratings on COFIDE reflect the bank's "adequate" (as our criteria define 
the term) business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "strong" risk 
position, and "adequate" funding and liquidity. The ratings also reflect our 
view that there is a high likelihood that the government of Peru (foreign 
currency BBB/Positive/A-2, local currency BBB+/Positive/A-2) would provide 
extraordinary and timely support to the bank in the event of financial 
distress. Our view of this support is based on our assessment of COFIDE's 
"very important" role, in accordance with our criteria, for government-related 
entities (GREs). COFIDE has a "very strong" link with the government of Peru, 
which has 98.5% ownership of the bank, and an important role in promoting and 
financing productive investments and public and private infrastructure 
throughout Peru. 

Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) 
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the 
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a 
commercial bank operating only in Peru is 'bbb'. Our economic risk score for 
Peru is '5', reflecting our opinion that economic improvements and the 
government's commitment to maintaining cautious fiscal policies and economic 
stability have strengthened its ability to withstand significant external 
shocks. In addition, the Peruvian economy is expanding, although this is not 
creating economic imbalances, in our opinion. However, the financial system's 
still-high, albeit decreasing, foreign currency exposure poses some risk. Our 
industry risk score for Peru is '4', reflecting sound regulations, regulators' 
strong track record, and the banking system's stable share of core deposits. 
Although the private pension system has helped deepen the domestic capital 
market, we believe the market remains narrow.

We view the bank's business position as "adequate." COFIDE is the second 
largest public bank in Peru, with total assets of about Peruvian soles (PEN) 
6.5 billion as of Sept. 30, 2012, and a 19% share in terms of assets among 
public banks. COFIDE is a second floor bank that provides financing through 
Peru's financial institutions, including commercial banks, municipal and rural 
banks, credit unions, and entities specializing in small and midsize 
enterprise (SME) financings. We believe that COFIDE has adequate business 
stability, with its unique role providing competitive and long-term financing 
to the SME segment in certain sectors of Peru's economy that the government 
wants to promote, and its financing of infrastructure projects that are 
necessary for the country's development. COFIDE's business diversity is 
moderate, in our view, when compared with universal (multipurpose) banks that 
offer a wider variety of business services. We considers COFIDE's management 
to have the ability to execute its operational plans, based on its 
satisfactory track record. 

We view COFIDE's capital and earnings as "adequate," based on our projected 
risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification of about 7.1% for the 
next 12 months to 18 months. Our RAC ratio is weaker than the regulatory 
capital ratios mainly because of the bank's large equity exposure through its 
investments in Corporacion Andina de Fomento (CAF; A+/Positive/A-1) that 
attracts higher risk weights under our methodology, since we believe those 
investments exist to support CAF's capital needs. Our forecast is based on our 
base case scenario of loan growth of about 28% and return on average assets of 
about 1% in 2012 and 2013, as well as a slightly lower dividend payout and a 
similar capital injection in 2013, when compared with 2012.

We assess COFIDE's risk position as "strong," based on our view that our 
projected capital ratios overestimate the bank's risks relative to its peers'. 
COFIDE's SACP should capture benefits from the ongoing positive influence of 
the bank's role as a service provider to the government of Peru. Although we 
believe that the investments in CAF cannot act as a buffer against unexpected 
losses, we expect that the government of Peru would likely provide the 
required capital support to COFIDE to offset any such losses.


As a development bank, COFIDE's core business is lending to financial 
institutions. Because it is prohibited from granting loans directly to 
companies or the general public, the bank has a concentrated loan portfolio. 
However, those entities provide financing to a diversified client base, and if 
they face financial difficulty, COFIDE is able to access the ultimate loans to 
recover the funding provided. This mechanism allows COFIDE to maintain very 
good asset quality metrics that we believe will continue to benefit from 
Peru's sound macroeconomic conditions and the bank's satisfactory origination 
policies (as reflected in its very low level of nonperforming loans of 0.09% 
as of September 2012). 

We view COFIDE's funding and liquidity profile as "adequate." Although COFIDE 
does not receive deposits because it is a second floor bank, we believe that 
it benefits from the additional financial flexibility resulting from the 
Peruvian government's guarantee of its financial obligations with multilateral 
banks. Moreover, COFIDE's GRE status gives it ample flexibility regarding 
refinancing, in our view, as demonstrated in the strong demand for the bank's 
debt issuance. In addition, COFIDE's has longer term funding relative to 
Peru's banking industry average. As of June 30, 2012, the bank's funding 
consisted mainly of funds from multilateral organizations (20%), international 
commercial banks (20%), Peruvian commercial banks (22.5%), international 
capital markets (26.5%), and local capital markets (11.4%). We consider the 
bank's liquidity as "adequate," given its long-term funding structure. Cash 
and money market instruments represented about 10% of total assets as of June 
30, 2012.

Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our view that we would raise the ratings on 
COFIDE if we upgrade Peru and if the bank's SACP remains above 'bbb-'. 

We expect that the bank will maintain its important role in the development of 
infrastructure projects across Peru, its promotion of development of certain 
sectors in the country, and its very strong link with the government, while 
maintaining its other credit fundamentals.

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating             BBB/Positive/A-2

SACP                             bbb+
Anchor                           bbb
Business Position                Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings             Adequate (0)

Risk Position                    Strong 1
Funding and Liquidity            Average and Adequate (0)

Support                          (0)
GRE Support                      (0)

Additional Factors               (-1)

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumption, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo S.A.
 Issuer Credit Rating                   BBB/Positive/A-2   
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                

 

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐