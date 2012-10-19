TEXT-S&P affirms COFIDE 'BBB/A-2' ratings

Overview -- Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo S.A. (COFIDE) has maintained its important role in the development of infrastructure projects across Peru and its very strong link with the government of Peru, while maintaining its other credit fundamentals. -- We are affirming our 'BBB/A-2' issuer credit ratings on COFIDE. The outlook on the long-term rating remains positive. -- The positive outlook reflects our view that we would raise the ratings on COFIDE following an upgrade of the sovereign and if the bank's SACP remains above 'bbb-'. Rating Action On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB/A-2' issuer credit ratings on Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo S.A. (COFIDE). The outlook on the long-term rating remains positive. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of the bank is 'bbb+'. Rationale The ratings on COFIDE reflect the bank's "adequate" (as our criteria define the term) business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "strong" risk position, and "adequate" funding and liquidity. The ratings also reflect our view that there is a high likelihood that the government of Peru (foreign currency BBB/Positive/A-2, local currency BBB+/Positive/A-2) would provide extraordinary and timely support to the bank in the event of financial distress. Our view of this support is based on our assessment of COFIDE's "very important" role, in accordance with our criteria, for government-related entities (GREs). COFIDE has a "very strong" link with the government of Peru, which has 98.5% ownership of the bank, and an important role in promoting and financing productive investments and public and private infrastructure throughout Peru. Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Peru is 'bbb'. Our economic risk score for Peru is '5', reflecting our opinion that economic improvements and the government's commitment to maintaining cautious fiscal policies and economic stability have strengthened its ability to withstand significant external shocks. In addition, the Peruvian economy is expanding, although this is not creating economic imbalances, in our opinion. However, the financial system's still-high, albeit decreasing, foreign currency exposure poses some risk. Our industry risk score for Peru is '4', reflecting sound regulations, regulators' strong track record, and the banking system's stable share of core deposits. Although the private pension system has helped deepen the domestic capital market, we believe the market remains narrow. We view the bank's business position as "adequate." COFIDE is the second largest public bank in Peru, with total assets of about Peruvian soles (PEN) 6.5 billion as of Sept. 30, 2012, and a 19% share in terms of assets among public banks. COFIDE is a second floor bank that provides financing through Peru's financial institutions, including commercial banks, municipal and rural banks, credit unions, and entities specializing in small and midsize enterprise (SME) financings. We believe that COFIDE has adequate business stability, with its unique role providing competitive and long-term financing to the SME segment in certain sectors of Peru's economy that the government wants to promote, and its financing of infrastructure projects that are necessary for the country's development. COFIDE's business diversity is moderate, in our view, when compared with universal (multipurpose) banks that offer a wider variety of business services. We considers COFIDE's management to have the ability to execute its operational plans, based on its satisfactory track record. We view COFIDE's capital and earnings as "adequate," based on our projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification of about 7.1% for the next 12 months to 18 months. Our RAC ratio is weaker than the regulatory capital ratios mainly because of the bank's large equity exposure through its investments in Corporacion Andina de Fomento (CAF; A+/Positive/A-1) that attracts higher risk weights under our methodology, since we believe those investments exist to support CAF's capital needs. Our forecast is based on our base case scenario of loan growth of about 28% and return on average assets of about 1% in 2012 and 2013, as well as a slightly lower dividend payout and a similar capital injection in 2013, when compared with 2012. We assess COFIDE's risk position as "strong," based on our view that our projected capital ratios overestimate the bank's risks relative to its peers'. COFIDE's SACP should capture benefits from the ongoing positive influence of the bank's role as a service provider to the government of Peru. Although we believe that the investments in CAF cannot act as a buffer against unexpected losses, we expect that the government of Peru would likely provide the required capital support to COFIDE to offset any such losses. As a development bank, COFIDE's core business is lending to financial institutions. Because it is prohibited from granting loans directly to companies or the general public, the bank has a concentrated loan portfolio. However, those entities provide financing to a diversified client base, and if they face financial difficulty, COFIDE is able to access the ultimate loans to recover the funding provided. This mechanism allows COFIDE to maintain very good asset quality metrics that we believe will continue to benefit from Peru's sound macroeconomic conditions and the bank's satisfactory origination policies (as reflected in its very low level of nonperforming loans of 0.09% as of September 2012). We view COFIDE's funding and liquidity profile as "adequate." Although COFIDE does not receive deposits because it is a second floor bank, we believe that it benefits from the additional financial flexibility resulting from the Peruvian government's guarantee of its financial obligations with multilateral banks. Moreover, COFIDE's GRE status gives it ample flexibility regarding refinancing, in our view, as demonstrated in the strong demand for the bank's debt issuance. In addition, COFIDE's has longer term funding relative to Peru's banking industry average. As of June 30, 2012, the bank's funding consisted mainly of funds from multilateral organizations (20%), international commercial banks (20%), Peruvian commercial banks (22.5%), international capital markets (26.5%), and local capital markets (11.4%). We consider the bank's liquidity as "adequate," given its long-term funding structure. Cash and money market instruments represented about 10% of total assets as of June 30, 2012. Outlook The positive outlook reflects our view that we would raise the ratings on COFIDE if we upgrade Peru and if the bank's SACP remains above 'bbb-'. We expect that the bank will maintain its important role in the development of infrastructure projects across Peru, its promotion of development of certain sectors in the country, and its very strong link with the government, while maintaining its other credit fundamentals. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Positive/A-2 SACP bbb+ Anchor bbb Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Strong 1 Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support (0) GRE Support (0) Additional Factors (-1) Related Criteria And Research -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumption, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo S.A. Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Positive/A-2 Senior Unsecured BBB Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. 