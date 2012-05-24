TEXT-S&P comments on SafeNet

May 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating and outlook on SafeNet Inc. (rated 'B' with a stable outlook) are not affected following the company's announcement that it has withdrawn its proposed $175 million dividend recapitalization transaction. SafeNet is a provider of data protection solutions to commercial and government customers.

Had the recapitalization occurred as planned, leverage would have risen to the 7x area, which is high for the rating and would have depleted much of SafeNet's debt capacity at the 'B' rating. With the withdrawal of the $175 million dividend transaction, debt to EBITDA at the end of the first quarter was in the low-5x area, which provides the company more financial flexibility. Although weakness in the company's government and Europe business, combined with increased investments in the commercial data protection business, caused EBITDA to decline by approximately 47% in the first quarter, Standard & Poor's expects revenue and EBITDA to modestly grow for the remainder of the year. Liquidity remains adequate, with $44 million on cash (as of March 31, 2012), positive free cash flow generation, and availability under its $25 million revolving credit facility.