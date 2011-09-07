Text-S&P assgns rtgs to HJ Heinz's unsecd note, shelf

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 7, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its preliminary 'BBB+' senior unsecured debt ratings to H.J. Heinz HNZ.N Co.'s Form S-3 shelf registration for debt securities. Standard & Poor's also assigned its 'BBB+' senior unsecured debt rating to the company's $400 million of 3.125% notes due 2021 and $300 million of 2% notes due 2016. The company will issue the notes off of its new shelf registration for debt securities. Heinz intends to use net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including repayment of commercial paper. The Pittsburgh, Pa.-based company had about $4.7 billion of debt as of July 27, 2011. Our 'BBB+' corporate credit rating on Heinz reflects our opinion of Heinz's strong business risk profile and intermediate financial risk profile. We believe Heinz has a broad, strong portfolio of branded products, and good geographic diversity, through its participation in the relatively stable packaged food industry (albeit with exposure to volatile raw material costs). We estimate lease- and pension-adjusted total debt to EBITDA was about 2.5x, and adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was about 33% for the 12 months ended July 27, 2011. We expect Heinz to maintain a prudent financial policy and sustain lease- and pension-adjusted leverage close to 2.5x and FFO to total debt at or above 30%. We could downgrade Heinz if credit measures were to weaken, including leverage greater than 3x and FFO to total debt trending toward 20%, or if the company demonstrates a more aggressive financial policy. For the full corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's research report on Heinz published on Aug. 1, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. RELATED RESEARCH

RATINGS LIST H.J. Heinz Co. Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 Ratings assigned H.J. Heinz Co. Senior unsecured $300 mil. notes due 2016 BBB+ $400 mil. notes due 2021 BBB+ Form S-3 shelf registration BBB+ (prelim)

