TEXT-S&P: Energisa ratings unaffected by announcement

Oct 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings and outlook on Brazilian electric utility company Energisa S.A. (BB/Stable/--; brAA-/Stable/--) are not affected by the utility's announcement of an expression of interest in acquiring an interest in Grupo Rede Energia (not rated) in partnership with Companhia Paranaense de Energia-COPEL (not rated). In our view, an expression of interest does not imply an imminent acquisition, given that other parties have already signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to acquire Rede. Nevertheless, given Energisa's announcement, we will continue to monitor the situation closely.