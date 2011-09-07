Text-S&P assigns 'B' to Telx Group $340m sr secd notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)

-- We are assigning 'B' issue-level ratings to Telx ( TELX.O ) Group's proposed $340 million senior secured credit facilities.

-- We are also affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company.

-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company's free operating cash flow will remain negative into 2013 because of its significant capital expenditure plans, keeping leverage elevated. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 7, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B' issue-level and '2' recovery ratings to New York City-based The Telx Group Inc.'s proposed $340 million senior secured credit facilities. The proposed facilities consist of a $50 million revolving credit facility due 2016, which we expect to be undrawn at the close of the transaction, and a $290 million term loan due 2017. The '2' recovery rating indicates expectations for substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The company plans to use proceeds from the proposed term loan, along with an unrated $145 million senior unsecured note issuance and $301 million in cash, to finance the $710 million purchase of Telx by private-equity sponsors ABRY Partners and Berkshire Partners from GI Partners. In addition, we affirmed our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company. We will withdraw our ratings on the existing credit facility when the transaction closes and the facility is repaid. The rating outlook is stable. "The affirmation of the 'B-' corporate credit rating incorporates our expectation that the company's free operating cash flow (FOCF) will remain negative into 2013 due to its significant capital expansion plans, keeping leverage elevated," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Naveen Sarma. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global Telecommunications, Cable And Satellite Broadcast Industry, Jan. 27, 2009 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Naveen Sarma, New York (1) 212-438-7833;

naveen_sarma@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Allyn Arden, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7832;

allyn_arden@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))