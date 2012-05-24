版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 25日 星期五 02:42 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Ferrara Candy Co prelim 'B'

May 24 - Overview	
     -- U.S.-based Ferrara Pan Candy Co. Inc. and Farley's & Sathers Candy Co. 	
Inc. (B/Stable/--) plan to merge to form Ferrara Candy Co. (Ferrara). As part 	
of the transaction, existing shareholders (including majority owner Catterton 	
Partners) will invest approximately $330 million of additional equity into the 	
newly merged entity.	
     -- We have assigned our preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to 	
Ferrara, and assigned our preliminary 'B' issue-level rating and '4' recovery 	
rating to the proposed $425 million senior secured term loan facility due 2019.	
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that credit measures pro 	
forma for the merger will remain relatively unchanged over the next 12 months 	
and that the company will maintain adequate liquidity.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 	
'B' corporate credit rating to Chicago-based Ferrara Candy Co., a company that 	
will be formed from the pending merger of Farley's & Sathers Candy Co. Inc. 	
and Ferrara Pan Candy Co. Inc. The outlook is stable. We expect the merger to 	
close in June 2012.	
	
At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'B' issue-level rating to 	
Ferrara's proposed $425 million senior secured term loan facility. The 	
preliminary recovery rating is '4', indicating our expectation for average 	
(30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The term loan will be 	
issued at the operating company level through its Candy Intermediate Holdings 	
Inc. subsidiary. The company is also seeking to issue a $125 million 	
asset-based lending (ABL) revolving loan facility (unrated) due 2017. 	
	
All ratings are subject to review of final documentation. We understand that 	
Ferrara will receive about $330 million of additional equity from existing 	
shareholders, including majority owner Catterton Partners. We will withdraw 	
all existing ratings on Farley's & Sathers, including the issue-level ratings, 	
once the merger has closed and all outstanding debt is repaid.	
	
Pro forma for the transaction close, we estimate that the company will have 	
about $435 million of reported debt outstanding.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Ferrara Candy Co. reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the 	
company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk 	
profile as "vulnerable." Key credit factors in our business risk assessment 	
include Ferrara's participation in the highly competitive and fragmented 	
nonchocolate confectionary industry, limited international presence, and 	
volatility of raw material costs. We believe the company will benefit from its 	
scale, enabling it to leverage existing supplier and customer relationships to 	
reduce costs, in addition to potential merger synergies. The portfolio of 	
branded products will include legacy Farley's & Sathers brands (including 	
Brach's, Trolli, Bob's, Now and Later, and Sathers) and Ferrara Pan's brands 	
(Lemonhead, Black Forest, Atomic FireBall, among others).	
	
The combined entity will be highly leveraged. We estimate the company's pro 	
forma ratio of total debt to EBITDA (before merger synergies) is close to 5.5x 	
and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted total debt to be 	
about 7% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. Both leverage and FFO-to-debt 	
metrics are within our range of indicative ratios for a highly leveraged 	
financial risk profile, which include leverage above 5x and FFO to debt of 	
less than 12%. However, it is our opinion that Ferrara will likely absorb its 	
merger and integration-related costs, in addition to synergies, over the next 	
12-18 months, which would allow for improvement in these ratios.	
	
Ferrara estimates that post-merger it will be the third-largest player, behind 	
significantly larger competitors Mars and The Hershey Co. (A/Stable/A-1), 	
within the fragmented and highly competitive U.S. nonchocolate confectionery 	
industry. Historically, Farley's & Sathers has grown through acquisitions by 	
targeting "orphan" brands divested from larger companies. Ferrara Pan has 	
grown organically since its inception. We estimate no brand will represent 	
more than one-quarter of combined total company sales. While not an area of 	
expansion for the company, nonbranded sources such as private label, 	
co-packing, and bulk items, will comprise about one-third of sales, with the 	
other two-thirds from branded products. 	
	
We believe the company will lack geographic diversity, as essentially all 	
sales occur in the U.S., but the company will have good distribution 	
nationally. We don't expect significant customer or supplier concentration, 	
and believe there will be opportunities to cross-sell products to new 	
customers. In addition, we believe the industry is susceptible to commodity 	
cost volatility. Sugar and corn syrup are key components of Ferrara's products 	
and make up about 30% of raw material purchases. Increases in sugar and corn 	
prices have pressured margins over the last several quarters at both Farley's 	
& Sathers and Ferrara Pan. Both companies have historically compensated for 	
cost inflation through price increases or other cost reduction strategies.	
	
Farley's & Sathers and Ferrara Pan have each taken steps to streamline costs 	
to offset EBITDA margin pressures from higher commodity costs, especially for 	
fuel and gelatin. We expect Ferrara Candy Co.'s credit metrics to deteriorate 	
slightly over 2012 because of integration costs, but we expect the company to 	
reduce borrowings over 2013 with debt reduction and EBITDA improvement, 	
primarily from synergies, most of which we expect to be realized in 2013. Our 	
base-case scenario assumptions include:	
	
     -- A net sales increase by a low-single-digit percentage rate during the 	
next year primarily from price increases initiated in late 2011 and early 2012.	
     -- EBITDA margins of roughly 10% in fiscal 2012, which is essentially 	
unchanged from our estimated pro forma EBITDA margin at the end of fiscal 	
2011. Our EBITDA margin expectation reflects the likelihood that pricing 	
increases will be offset by integration costs through 2012.	
     -- We expect EBITDA margin improvement of about 250 basis points in 2013 	
as the company recognizes synergies and reduces costs.	
     -- We estimate that the company will not generate discretionary cash flow 	
in 2012 because of transaction and integration costs, but will likely generate 	
at least $30 million of cash flow in 2013.	
     -- We expect the company will use a portion of its excess cash to reduce 	
debt by the end of 2013. 	
     -- Our estimate assumes no dividends or acquisition activity in the next 	
12 months.	
     -- We expect the company's liquidity will remain adequate.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe Ferrara will have "adequate" liquidity. This includes our 	
anticipation that liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and availability 	
under the revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by more than 1.2x during 	
the next 12 to 24 months. Liquidity sources will likely continue to exceed 	
uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. This is based on the following 	
information and assumptions:	
	
     -- Pro forma for the refinancing, we expect the company to have a zero 	
cash balance. Working capital needs will initially be funded with net proceeds 	
from the term loan and integration costs will be covered by ABL borrowings. We 	
expect the company to end fiscal 2012 with a nominal cash balance and about 	
$100 million of availability on its $125 million ABL due 2019.	
     -- We estimate about $4.2 million of annual amortization on the term loan 	
beginning in 2013.	
     -- No acquisition activity in the next 12 months.	
     -- The proposed credit agreement does not include financial maintenance 	
covenants. However, there is a proposed springing fixed charge covenant on the 	
ABL that we do not expect to be triggered during the next 12-24 months.	
     -- We expect the company to have significant capital expenditures of 	
about $40 million in 2012 from integration and maintenance costs. We expect 	
capital expenditures in the range of $15 million to $20 million in 2013.	
     -- We assume the company will generate cash flow from operations of at 	
least $20 million in 2012 and $50 million in 2013.	
	
Recovery analysis	
The preliminary issue-level rating assigned to Ferrara's $435 million senior 	
secured term loan facility is 'B', with a recovery rating of '4' indicating 	
our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment 	
default. For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report to 	
be published following this report on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. We expect leverage will approach 5.5x by fiscal 	
year-end 2012, because of ABL borrowings to cover merger and 	
integration-related costs. However, we believe the company will apply its 	
excess free cash flow towards debt reduction beginning in 2013 as cash flow 	
improves from merger-related synergies. We would consider a downgrade if the 	
company faces operating challenges, which results in leverage trending near 	
6.5x. We estimate this could result from flat sales growth and margin erosion 	
of more than 100 basis points from fiscal 2012, either from a loss of a 	
customer or raw materials inflation. Although unlikely over the near term, we 	
would consider an upgrade if the company demonstrates consistent operating 	
performance and reduces debt leverage closer to 4x, and maintains a financial 	
policy consistent with a higher rating. We estimate this could result from 	
EBITDA margin expansion of about 250 basis points (primarily from synergies) 	
and flat sales growth compared with fiscal 2012.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011.	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009.	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria for Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 	
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011	
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008.	
	
Ratings List	
Preliminary Ratings Assigned	
	
Ferrara Candy Co.	
 Corporate credit rating          B(prelim)/Stable/--	
 	
Candy Intermediate Holdings Inc.	
 Senior secured 	
  $425 mil. term loan due 2019    B(prelim)	
    Recovery rating               4(prelim)	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐