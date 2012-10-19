版本:
TEXT-S&P affirms Empresa Nacional de Electricidad 'BBB+' rating

Overview
     -- We recently revised our rating outlooks on Italy-based integrated 
utility Enel SpA and its Spain-based subsidiary, Endesa S.A.,
to negative from stable following the downgrade of Spain. We affirmed the
ratings on both companies. We also affirmed our 'BBB+' issuer credit rating on
Chile-based Enersis S.A., which is owned by Endesa S.A. 
     -- As a result, we are affirming our 'BBB+' issuer credit rating on 
Chile-based power generator Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. 
(Endesa Chile), which is owned by Enersis S.A.
     -- The stable outlook on Endesa Chile reflects our expectations that the 
company will continue to enjoy sound cash flow and maintain its strong credit 
metrics.
     -- A downgrade could result from a deterioration of the financial 
condition of the company's indirect parent, Endesa S.A. We could also 
downgrade Endesa Chile if its cash flow, liquidity, or financial flexibility 
deteriorate, which could result from severe, prolonged droughts.

Rating Action
On Oct 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' issuer 
credit rating on Chile-based power generator Empresa Nacional de Electricidad 
S.A. Chile (Endesa Chile). The outlook remains stable. 

Rationale
The 'BBB+' rating on Endesa Chile reflect our assessment of its business risk 
profile as satisfactory and its financial risk profile as modest. Endesa 
Chile's leading market position in the Chilean Interconnected Central System 
(SIC) and the favorable regulatory and pricing conditions for power generation 
in Chile support its satisfactory business profile. However, counteracting 
these factors are the company's exposure to hydrology risk (volatile water 
cycles) and investments in operations in lower-rated sovereigns, such as 
Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru, which provide some diversity but expose 
the company to greater economic volatility.

The company's modest financial risk profile is based on its good cash flow, 
moderate consolidated debt, good credit metrics, and strong liquidity and 
financial flexibility. The company's commercial strategy in Chile of using 
sale contracts with indexed prices partially mitigates the inherent volatility 
of its profitability and cash flow. 

We expect that Endesa Chile will maintain its sound cash generation and cash 
flow metrics, mainly as a result of favorable fundamentals for power demand in 
the region. Assuming a conservative annual sales growth of approximately 5% on 
average and normal hydrological conditions, we expect Endesa Chile to generate 
EBITDA of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion in 2012 and 2013 (excluding its 
Brazilian operations). We also expect consolidated debt to decrease to $3.5 
billion in the same period. In line with this scenario, we project 
consolidated funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt, FFO interest coverage, and 
debt-to-EBITDA ratios of at least 40%, 6x, and 1.7x, respectively. 

On an individual basis, we expect the company's operations in Chile to 
generate about $1 billion annually before interest payments. These funds, 
along with $200 million to $300 million received from subsidiaries (through 
interest payments, dividends, or capital reductions), should allow the company 
to cover less than $200 million of annual interest payments for the $2.0 
billion debt in Chile, pay taxes, carry out annual capital expenditures of 
$100 million to $160 million, and distribute relatively high dividends with no 
significant increases in debt during 2012 and 2013. 

Endesa Chile is a leading power generator in Latin America through its 
ownership of about 14,800 megawatts of installed capacity (which includes its 
Brazilian operations) that generates 55,000 gigawatt-hours (GWh) to 60,000 GWh 
per year. Endesa Chile is 60% owned by Enersis S.A. (BBB+/Stable/--), a 
Chilean holding company with investments mainly in power generation and 
electricity distribution in Latin America. Enersis, in turn, is 60.6% owned by 
Spanish utility Endesa S.A. (BBB+/Negative/A-2). 

Liquidity
We consider Endesa Chile's liquidity as strong. As of June 30, 2012, the 
company had $331 million in consolidated cash reserves and short-term debt of 
$358 million. In addition, the company had about $480 million of committed 
unused bank lines and very good access to the markets that enhance the 
company's financial flexibility. 

We also incorporate the following factors in our base case analysis:
     -- Sources of liquidity will exceed uses by more than 1.5x during the 
next 24 months; 
     -- The sources-to-uses ratio will still be positive and covenant headroom 
sufficient, even if EBITDA were to decline 30%; and 
     -- Endesa Chile maintains relatively good access to credit markets, and 
prudent financial risk management strengthens the company's liquidity. 

We expect that EBITDA of approximately $2 billion, coupled with the company's 
cash reserves and committed bank lines, will allow Endesa Chile to maintain 
capital expenditures of about $500 million and finance its working capital 
needs and dividend payments. 

According to the information Endesa Chile provided, the company is in 
compliance with, and had adequate room under, its existing covenants. Main 
covenants include the debt-to-EBITDA ratio, interest coverage ratio, and 
minimum net worth.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Endesa Chile will continue to 
benefit from the favorable economy in the region, with power demand growing 
between 3%-5% in the countries it operates in. We also expect that Endesa 
Chile will continue to enjoy sound cash flow that would allow it to internally 
finance capital expenditures and dividend payments in 2012 and 2013, and 
maintain consolidated adjusted debt-to-EBITDA levels below 2x. 

The credit quality of Endesa's parent, as well as country risk exposures, 
limit potential for an upgrade. A downgrade could result from a deterioration 
of the financial condition of its indirect parent, Endesa S.A., which could 
require Endesa Chile (and its parent Enersis) to upstream higher levels of 
cash, which could dampen their credit metrics and financial flexibility. We 
could also take rating actions on Enersis and Endesa Chile if Enel SpA is less 
supportive of Endesa S.A., in our view, therefore making Endesa more reliant 
on its subsidiaries. We could also downgrade the company if its cash flow, 
liquidity, or financial flexibility deteriorate, which could result from 
severe, prolonged droughts.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors for Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity 
Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010 
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009 
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Investor-Owned 
Utilities Industry, Nov. 26, 2008 
     -- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. Chile
 Issuer Credit Rating                   BBB+/Stable/--     
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+               

Endesa Chile Overseas Co.
 Senior Unsecured*                       BBB+               
 
*Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. Chile. Guarantees this issue.

