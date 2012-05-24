TEXT-S&P cuts Ford Motor Co credit facilities

May 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has lowered its issue rating on Ford Motor Co.'s $9.3 billion revolving credit facilities to 'BB+' from 'BBB'. The facilities consist of about $300 million due November 2013 and $9 billion due November 2015. The downgrade reflects the fact that the bank facilities are now unsecured following release of the collateral on May 22, 2012. Collateral was released in accordance with provisions in the credit facilities that were triggered when Ford's senior long-term debt had investment-grade ratings from two of the three major rating agencies. The credit facilities are now senior unsecured obligations of Ford Motor Co. and rank equal to Ford's other unsecured debt. At the same time, we revised our recovery rating downward to '3' from '1' on both revolving credit facilities, reflecting the collateral release but also our criteria that we do not rate unsecured debt for issuers in the 'BB' rating category higher than our corporate credit rating on the obligor (Ford; BB+/Stable/--). The '3' recovery rating is equivalent to a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default, although in our current analysis we expect recovery for unsecured debtholders in excess of 70%. The 'BB+' corporate credit rating on the Michigan-based automaker reflects, among other things, Ford's prospects for generating free cash flow and profits in its global automotive manufacturing business because of improvement in its U.S. competitive position. The rating also incorporates challenges in Europe and substantial underfunded postretirement obligations. For further details, please see "Bulletin: Ford Motor Co. First-Quarter Results Do Not Impact Ratings," published April 27, 2012, and our recovery report, to be published following this report, both on RatingsDirect. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Credit FAQ: Top 10 Investor Questions: What Are The Issues To Consider In Credit Analysis Of The U.S. Auto Sector In 2012, May 15, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Automaker Industry, Oct. 1, 2010 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 RATINGS LIST Ford Motor Co. Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/-- Ratings Lowered; Recovery Ratings Revised To From Ford Motor Co. $300 mil. revolver due 2013 BB+ BBB Recovery rating 3 1 $9 bil. revolver due 2015 BB+ BBB Recovery rating 3 1