TEXT-S&P cuts Exterran Holdings rating to 'B+'

Overview	
     -- Weakness in U.S. natural-gas-compression and energy service provider 	
Exterran Holding's domestic contract compression and international fabrication 	
businesses and depressed margins in these segments have hurt its operating 	
performance and increased its debt leverage.	
     -- We are lowering the ratings on Exterran, including the corporate 	
credit rating, to 'B+' from 'BB'.	
     -- The stable rating outlook incorporates our expectation that Exterran's 	
leverage will remain high, but acceptable for the rating category in the 4.4x 	
area.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 	
credit rating on Houston-based Exterran Holdings Inc. to 'B+' from 'BB'. The 	
outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time we lowered our issue rating on Exterran's secured debt (term 	
loan and revolving facility) to 'BB' (two notches higher than the corporate 	
credit rating) from 'BBB-'. The recovery rating remains '1', indicating our 	
expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a 	
payment default. We also revised the recovery rating on the company's 7.25% 	
senior notes and 4.75% convertible senior notes to '1', indicating our 	
expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a 	
default, from '3'. The issue level ratings on these notes remain unchanged at 	
'BB' (the same as the corporate credit rating). 	
	
We also lowered the issue level rating on Exterran's 4.25% convertible senior 	
notes to 'B+' from 'BB'. The recovery rating is '4', indicating our 	
expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a default.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Exterran Holdings Inc. reflect the company's participation in 	
the highly competitive, capital-intensive natural gas compression services 	
industry; its leveraged financial profile; deteriorating operating and credit 	
metrics; its exposure to weak natural gas; and the master limited partnership 	
(MLP) structure of Exterran's growing subsidiary, Exterran Partners L.P. 	
(EXLP). The ratings also incorporate the company's respectable share of the 	
domestic contract compression market and its business and geographic 	
diversity. As of March 31, 2012, Exterran Holdings had approximately $1.70 	
billion in adjusted debt outstanding.	
	
Exterran's operating performance has deteriorated steadily over the past few 	
years, because of continued soft conditions in its North American contract 	
compression and international fabrication businesses. Lower demand, greater 	
competition, and higher operating costs from cost over-runs have resulted in 	
continued margin erosion, which led to lower revenue and EBITDA levels. 	
Accordingly, EBITDA margins contracted significantly to 14.4% for the 	
last-12-month (LTM) period ended March 31, 2012, compared with historical 	
levels of over 20%. LTM EBITDA for the period ended March 31, 2012, was $367 	
million, a decline of about 12% year over year. 	
	
Standard & Poor's categorizes Exterran's business profile as "weak", because 	
of its exposure to natural gas price volatility, and its participation in the 	
highly competitive and cyclical oil and natural gas industry. The company 	
provides natural gas compression services in the U.S. and in several 	
international markets. Exterran derived about 39% of its revenues and about 	
75% of its gross profit from its international and domestic contract 	
compression businesses for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011. The company's 	
international compression utilization for the past few quarters weakened due 	
to lower demand, customer equipment rationalization, and competitive 	
pressures. However, operating horsepower has increased in recent periods, and 	
utilization is now on par with historical levels at 78%. Furthermore, the 	
company expects utilization to continue to improve as it has secured several 	
new contracts that will utilize currently idle equipment.	
	
Exterran competes in the highly competitive outsourced domestic contract 	
compression market with exploration and production (E&P) companies that own 	
their equipment. The company is expanding internationally in its fabrication 	
business, in which it manufactures and installs equipment for natural gas and 	
oil production facilities as well as for refineries and petrochemical 	
facilities. We believe that cost overruns and timing delays associated with 	
Exterran's projects have contributed to compressed margins in the past. The 	
company recently announced a workforce reduction program and expects to reduce 	
annual costs by $40 million to $45 million.	
	
For analytical purposes, we view the companies on a consolidated basis because 	
of Exterran's full general partnership and significant limited partnership 	
ownership stake in EXLP, as well as EXLP's strategic importance to Exterran. 	
The company's long-term strategy is to continue asset drop-downs to the MLP. 	
We make adjustments to Exterran's EBITDA due to its MLP subsidiary; we reduce 	
Exterran's consolidated EBITDA by EXLP's third-party distributions. As of 	
March 31, 2012, consolidated debt to trailing-12-month EBITDA was about 4.8x, 	
and EBITDA interest was about 2.4x. We do not expect any meaningful debt 	
reduction, and expect credit metrics to remain weak. 	
	
Because of our expectation that industry conditions should remain flat, we 	
expect EBITDA margins and EBITDA for 2012 and 2013 will approximate 15% and 	
$425 million, respectively, similar to recent performance. We expect the 	
company to be free cash flow negative for 2012 resulting in leverage of 	
approximately 4.4x. For 2013, we forecast the company will be free cash flow 	
negative resulting in leverage of approximately 4.4X. 	
	
Liquidity	
Exterran's liquidity is "adequate". In accordance with "Liquidity Descriptors 	
For Global Corporate Issuers," published Sept. 28, 2011, our assessment of 	
Exterran's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and 	
assumptions: 	
     -- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including cash, funds from 	
operations, and credit facility availability) over the next 12 to 18 months to 	
exceed its uses by over 1.2x. 	
     -- As of March 31, 2012, liquidity sources included approximately $655 	
million in availability under its revolving credit facilities (including the 	
MLP) and $24 million in cash. 	
     -- The company's debt maturity schedule is fairly manageable, and we 	
expect operating cash flow would fund most of the company's budgeted capital 	
expenditures of about $400 million for 2012.	
	
The financial covenants at Exterran's debt facility include maximum total debt 	
to EBITDA of 5x and minimum EBITDA to interest expense of 2.25x. Financial 	
covenants for the EXLP credit facility include maximum total debt to EBITDA of 	
4.75x (5.25x for two quarters following a drop-down) and minimum EBITDA to 	
interest expense of 3x. Exterran currently has sufficient headroom under its 	
financial covenants and we expect it will continue to have adequate covenant 	
cushion through 2012.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
Exterran to be published shortly on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook on Exterran is based on our expectation that consolidated 	
debt to EBITDA will remain high, at about 4.4x for fiscal 2012, but 	
appropriate for the rating. We would lower the ratings if leverage exceeded 	
5.0x for a sustained period, due to continued weakness in operating results 	
and EBITDA contraction. Although unlikely, we would consider an upgrade if 	
operating performance improves considerably and if the company maintains a 	
consolidated total debt to EBITDA ratio below 3.75x on a consistent basis.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009.	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008.	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; Outlook Stable	
                                        To                 From	
Exterran Holdings Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       BB/Negative/--	
 Senior Secured                         BB                 BBB-	
  Recovery Rating                       1                  1	
 Senior Unsecured                       B+                 BB	
  Recovery Rating                       4                  4	
	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised	
Exterran Holdings Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured	
  Local Currency                        BB                 	
  Recovery Rating                       1                  3	
	
Exterran Energy Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured	
  Local Currency                        BB                 	
  Recovery Rating                       1                  3	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

