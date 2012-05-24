版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 25日 星期五 05:20 BJT

BERRYPETROLEUM/BRIEF (URGENT)

May 24 Berry Petroleum Co : * Moodys disclosures on credit ratings of Berry Petroleum Company * Rpt-moodys disclosures on credit ratings of berry petroleum company

