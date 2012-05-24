TEXT-S&P cuts 8 JP Penney-related ratings to 'BB-'

May 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on eight classes of certificates linked to J.C. Penney Co. Inc. debentures to 'BB-' from 'BB' and placed them on CreditWatch with negative implications. The certificates are related to five J.C. Penney Co. Inc.-related transactions (see list). Our ratings on the eight classes depend on our rating on the underlying security, J.C. Penny Co. Inc.'s 7.625% debentures due March 1, 2097 ('BB-'). Today's rating actions reflect our May 17, 2012, rating actions where we lowered our rating on the underlying security to 'BB-' from 'BB' and placed it on CreditWatch negative. We may take subsequent rating actions on these transactions due to changes in our rating on the underlying security. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- J.C. Penney Co. Inc. Downgraded To 'BB-'; Placed on CreditWatch Negative On First-Quarter Results, published May 17, 2012. -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, published Oct. 1, 2006. -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Criteria Related to Global Synthetic Securities, published Oct. 1, 2006. RATINGS LOWERED AND PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE CABCO Trust For J.C. Penney Debentures US$52.65 mil ser:trust certificates due 03/01/2097 Class Rating To From Certificates BB-/Watch Neg BB CorTS Trust For J.C. Penney Debentures US$100 mil corporate-backed trust securities (CorTS) certificates Class Rating To From Certificates BB-/Watch Neg BB Corporate Backed Callable Trust Certificates J.C. Penney Debenture-Backed Series 2006-1 US$27.5 mil series 2006-1 Class Rating To From A-1 BB-/Watch Neg BB A-2 BB-/Watch Neg BB Corporate Backed Callable Trust Certificates J.C. Penney Debenture Backed Series 2007-1 Trust US$55 mil corporate backed callable trust certificates J.C. Penney debentures-backed series 2007-1 Class Rating To From A-1 BB-/Watch Neg BB A-2 BB-/Watch Neg BB Structured Asset Trust Unit Repackaging (SATURNS) J.C. Penney Co. US$54.5 mil units series 2007-1 Class Rating To From A BB-/Watch Neg BB B BB-/Watch Neg BB