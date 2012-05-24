版本:
TEXT-S&P cuts 8 JP Penney-related ratings to 'BB-'

May 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on
eight classes of certificates linked to J.C. Penney Co. Inc. debentures
to 'BB-' from 'BB' and placed them on CreditWatch with negative implications.
The certificates are related to five J.C. Penney Co. Inc.-related transactions
(see list).	
	
Our ratings on the eight classes depend on our rating on the underlying 	
security, J.C. Penny Co. Inc.'s 7.625% debentures due March 1, 2097 ('BB-').	
	
Today's rating actions reflect our May 17, 2012, rating actions where we 	
lowered our rating on the underlying security to 'BB-' from 'BB' and placed it 	
on CreditWatch negative. We may take subsequent rating actions on these 	
transactions due to changes in our rating on the underlying security.	
  	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement  mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- J.C. Penney Co. Inc. Downgraded To 'BB-'; Placed on CreditWatch 	
Negative On First-Quarter Results, published May 17, 2012.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of 	
Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, published Oct. 1, 	
2006.	
     -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Criteria 	
Related to Global Synthetic Securities, published Oct. 1, 2006.	
	
	
RATINGS LOWERED AND PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE	
	
CABCO Trust For J.C. Penney Debentures	
US$52.65 mil ser:trust certificates due 03/01/2097	
	
Class                       Rating	
                     To                 From	
Certificates         BB-/Watch Neg      BB	
	
CorTS Trust For J.C. Penney Debentures	
US$100 mil corporate-backed trust securities (CorTS) certificates	
	
Class                       Rating	
                     To                 From	
Certificates         BB-/Watch Neg      BB	
	
Corporate Backed Callable Trust Certificates J.C. Penney Debenture-Backed 	
Series 2006-1	
US$27.5 mil series 2006-1	
	
Class                       Rating	
                     To                 From	
A-1                  BB-/Watch Neg      BB	
A-2                  BB-/Watch Neg      BB	
	
Corporate Backed Callable Trust Certificates J.C. Penney Debenture Backed 	
Series 2007-1 Trust	
US$55 mil corporate backed callable trust certificates J.C. Penney 	
debentures-backed series 2007-1	
	
Class                       Rating	
                     To                 From	
A-1                  BB-/Watch Neg      BB	
A-2                  BB-/Watch Neg      BB	
	
Structured Asset Trust Unit Repackaging (SATURNS) J.C. Penney Co.	
US$54.5 mil units series 2007-1	
	
Class                       Rating	
                     To                 From	
A                    BB-/Watch Neg      BB	
B                    BB-/Watch Neg      BB

