TEXT-S&P rates Grupo Senda Autotransporte 'mxBBB-/mxA-3'

Overview	
     -- We expect Mexico-based bus transportation services provider Senda to 	
keep improving its operations and profitability which will gradually 	
strengthen its credit measures.	
     -- We are affirming our global-scale 'B' ratings on Senda and assigning 	
our national-scale long-term 'mxBBB-' and short-term 'mxA-3' corporate credit 	
ratings and 'mxA-3' rating to the proposed MXN200 million short-term program 	
of certificatados bursatiles.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Senda will improve 	
its key financial ratios and liquidity over the next several quarters on 	
stronger operating performance.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On May 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 	
national-scale long-term 'mxBBB-' and short-term 'mxA-3' corporate credit 	
ratings to Grupo Senda Autotransporte, S.A. de C.V. (Senda). We also assigned 	
our 'mxA-3' short-term issue rating to the company's proposed MXN200 million 	
program of certificados bursatiles. In addition, we affirmed our global-scale 	
'B' ratings on the company. The outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Senda reflect a "highly-leveraged" financial risk profile 	
that's based on its sizable debt relative to its cash generation-despite 	
improvement--and our assessment of a "less than adequate" liquidity. It also 	
reflects Senda's significant exposure to economic and market conditions that 	
could rapidly erode its cash flow generation, resulting in volatile credit 	
metrics. Senda's "weak" business risk profile reflects the highly competitive 	
Mexican bus transportation market, the industry's low growth, and the 	
company's somewhat small size relative to some of its competitors. These 	
weaknesses are offset by Senda's strong position in northeastern and central 	
Mexico, Texas, and Illinois, a below-industry average fleet age of 9.5 years, 	
and improving revenue diversification as it has successfully expanded into 	
personnel transportation.	
	
We expect the company's average revenue growth of 5% for the next several 	
years due to stronger performance in the personnel transport service segment 	
and continued success in implementing the pricing strategy in the passengers 	
segment. Despite security concerns in northern Mexico, Senda's revenues 	
increased 3.8% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, mainly as a result of 	
an average 11% ticket price increase in the passenger segment, which accounts 	
for about 75% of its total revenues, and higher demand in the personnel 	
transport segment, which makes up the remainder of its total revenues, due to 	
higher economic activity. We project this trend to remain so over the year. 	
	
We believe the company's cost-reduction initiatives to improve operations will 	
help it maintain profitability in the intermediate term. In the passenger 	
segment Senda has intensified its route rationalization strategy to somewhat 	
offset the 7% drop in demand. This has resulted in lower administrative, 	
transportation, and maintenance costs. In the personnel segment, Senda is 	
expecting to operate at full capacity because of 2011 investments of about 	
MXN300 million.	
	
For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, Senda's posted an EBITDA margin, debt 	
to EBITDA, and EBITDA interest coverage ratios of 23.5%, 3.4x, and 2.3x, 	
respectively. We expect these ratios to slightly improve to 23.7%, 3.2x, and 	
2.4x, respectively, by the end of the year. Senda is exposed to currency 	
mismatches, as 66% of its total debt is dollar-denominated, but 95% of its 	
revenues are in local currency. As a result, we will keep monitoring potential 	
effects of the recent increase in currency volatility on Senda's financial 	
profile.	
	
Liquidity	
Senda's liquidity is less than adequate despite recent initiatives to 	
refinance a portion of its outstanding debt. Cash and equivalents as of March 	
31, 2012, were MXN172 million and scheduled short-term debt payments of about 	
MXN440 million.	
	
In accordance with our liquidity criteria, the expectations and assumptions 	
that support our liquidity assessment include the following:	
	
     -- We expect the company's liquidity sources during the next 12-18 months 	
to be less than 1.2x, which offers scant protection against unexpected adverse 	
developments;	
     -- Net sources at about zero or below;	
     -- Covenant headroom is tight, and covenants will be breached if 	
forecasted EBITDA were to decline by just 10%; and	
     -- The company won't likely absorb low-probability adversities, even 	
factoring in capital-spending cuts and asset sales.	
	
Senda has been proactive in analyzing and completing different alternatives to 	
improve its maturity profile and liquidity. As a result, Senda refinanced 	
MXN45 million of its outstanding debt during first-quarter 2012 and will issue 	
up to MXN200 million through short-term certificates to refinance another 	
portion. 	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Senda's operating margin will 	
remain stable at about 25% and that it will continue to maintain a leverage 	
ratio below 4.0x. We could raise the rating if Senda improves its liquidity 	
and its overall financial risk profile. On the other hand, we could lower the 	
rating if slower-than-expected revenue growth and cash flow generation 	
constrain the company's profitability and weakens its liquidity further, with, 	
for instance, total debt-to-EBITDA ratio exceeding 4.0x.	
	
	
Ratings List	
New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
	
Grupo Senda Autotransporte, S.A. de C.V.	
 Corporate Credit Rating	
  National scale                    mxBBB-/Stable/mxA-3 	
  Commercial Paper                  mxA-3              	
	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Grupo Senda Autotransporte, S.A. de C.V.	
 Corporate Credit Rating            B/Stable/--        	
 Senior Secured                     B                  	
  Recovery Rating                   3	
	
	
	
	
