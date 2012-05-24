版本:
TEXT-S&P affirms Kinder Morgan, El Paso Corp ratings

May 24 - Overview	
     -- U.S. midstream energy company Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) closed
its purchase of El Paso Corp. for $38 billion. The combination creates
the fourth-largest energy company in North America, with the largest natural gas	
pipeline network by a significant margin. 	
     -- We are affirming KMI's 'BB' corporate credit rating, Kinder Morgan 	
Energy Partners L.P.'s 'BBB' corporate credit rating, and El Paso's 'BB' 	
corporate credit rating. The outlooks are stable.	
     -- We are raising El Paso's unsecured rating to 'BB' from 'BB-' and are 	
removing it from CreditWatch with developing implications. The ratings upgrade 	
of El Paso's unsecured debt reflects the retirement of its secured debt. The 	
outlook is stable. 	
     -- We are raising El Paso Pipeline Partners L.P.'s (EPB) corporate credit 	
rating to 'BBB-' from 'BB' and removing it from CreditWatch with positive 	
implications. The ratings upgrade stems from EPB's growing size and asset 	
diversity and our expectation its parent will manage it more as a stand-alone 	
master limited partnership. The outlook is stable.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB' 	
corporate credit rating on U.S. midstream energy company Kinder Morgan Inc. 	
(KMI) and maintained its stable outlook on the rating after the company 	
completed its purchase of El Paso Corp. for $38 billion. We affirmed El Paso's 	
'BB' corporate credit rating.	
	
Other rating actions associated with the announcement include:	
     -- We affirmed our ratings, including the 'BBB' corporate rating, on 	
KMI's master limited partnership (MLP), Kinder Morgan Energy Partners L.P. 	
(KMP). The outlook is stable.	
     -- We raised El Paso's unsecured rating to 'BB' from 'BB-' and removed it 	
from CreditWatch with developing implications, where we placed it on Oct. 17, 	
2011. 	
     -- We raised El Paso Pipeline Partners L.P.'s (EPB) corporate credit 	
rating to 'BBB-' from 'BB' and removed it from CreditWatch with positive 	
implications, where we placed it on Oct. 17, 2011. 	
     -- We raised the corporate credit ratings on Colorado Interstate Gas Co. 	
(CIG) and Southern Natural Gas Co. (SNG) to 'BBB-' from 'BB', which is in line 	
with EPB, and removed them from CreditWatch with positive implications, where 	
we placed them on Oct. 17, 2011. EPB wholly owns SNG and CIG.	
	
Rationale	
We base our affirmation of KMI's corporate credit rating on our view that 	
following the El Paso purchase it will have a "satisfactory" business risk 	
profile balanced by worsening financial measures that will result from the 	
transaction. We affirmed our ratings on KMI when it announced the deal in 	
October 2011 and all events thus far have been in line with our expectations. 	
The combination will create the fourth-largest energy company in North 	
America, with the largest natural gas pipeline network by a significant 	
margin. 	
	
The ratings upgrade of El Paso's unsecured debt reflects its higher recovery 	
rating due to the retirement of its secured debt. El Paso's unsecured debt is 	
structurally senior to the secured debt at KMI in terms of the value at El 	
Paso (including El Paso Natural Gas Co. and the value relating 	
to its ownership interests in EPB and Ruby Pipeline LLC) because El Paso does 	
not guarantee KMI's debt. We expect El Paso to continue to drop down assets to 	
EPB and KMP, which could affect its debt and recovery ratings although 	
associated debt repayments from these drop-downs could offset the impact.	
	
EPB's ratings upgrade stems from its improved stand-alone credit profile due 	
to its growing size, a diverse set of assets that provides stable, fee-based 	
cash flows under long-term contracts, higher outside limited partnership unit 	
ownership, and our expectation that it will be managed more as a stand-alone 	
MLP. As with KMP, we believe management will generally be motivated to 	
preserve the public market valuation of EPB and not place undue financial 	
stress on the partnership under most scenarios in which KMI undergoes stress. 	
Unlike KMP, however, EPB does not have any structural separateness features 	
(e.g., independent directors whose votes are required for a bankruptcy filing, 	
nonconsolidation opinions, etc.). We expect EPB's debt to EBITDA to be about 	
4x.	
	
While the new organization will have impressive scale and cash flow stability, 	
KMI will incur about $5.4 billion of new debt (adjusting for proceeds from the 	
sale of El Paso's oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) unit for $7.15 	
billion and any drop-downs to KMP and EPB), causing credit ratios to 	
deteriorate significantly. Through asset sales and drop-downs, we expect 	
ratios to improve, but to remain somewhat elevated in 2012 and 2013. KMI used 	
proceeds from the E&P sale to repay the El Paso E&P unit's secured revolver 	
($900 million) and limit borrowings on its $6.8 billion acquisition bridge 	
facility to about $375 million.  	
	
The following factors form the basis for our aggressive financial risk 	
assessment:	
     -- KMI's credit metrics, both stand-alone and consolidated, will 	
materially weaken when the transaction closes. We expect KMI's stand-alone and 	
consolidated debt to EBITDA to increase to about 3.25x and 5.75x, 	
respectively, by year-end 2012. This compares with our expectations before the 	
deal was announced of about 2.5x and 5x to 5.5x. 	
     -- KMP and El Paso partially own several joint ventures with substantial 	
debt leverage. In our ratios, we include the upstream dividends as EBITDA, but 	
do not include the joint-venture debt. The ratios would not differ materially 	
if we proportionately consolidated the joint ventures' debt and EBITDA.	
     -- We expect acquisition debt will go down and debt leverage metrics will 	
improve based on proceeds from selling El Paso's E&P business, planned asset 	
drop-downs to the two MLPs, KMP and EPB (which we presume KMP will fund with 	
50% debt and 50% equity), and savings from cost synergies. 	
     -- We generally regard the company's deleveraging plan to be credible and 	
as generally performing on-track, but the potential for adverse market 	
conditions could cause timing to slip. . We could change our forecast of the 	
2012 debt-to-EBITDA ratio by about 0.25x-0.50x in either direction depending 	
on the timing and funding of the asset dropdowns and the extent of synergies 	
realized. 	
	
We base our assumption that the satisfactory business risk profile will 	
improve on the following:	
     -- The combined enterprise's massive size, with an extensive geographic 	
footprint and asset diversity, correlates to an impressive competitive 	
position, and should support KMI's, KMP's, and EPB's ability to raise external 	
capital. The last downturn demonstrated that large, well-known MLPs maintained 	
superior market access during poor economic times.	
     -- KMI will get roughly 70% of consolidated EBITDA from the natural gas 	
and petroleum products pipelines (its lowest-risk assets), up from current 	
levels of about 50%. In addition, KMI will get slightly more than 15% of 	
consolidated EBITDA from its high-risk carbon dioxide business, down from 	
current levels of nearly 30%. 	
     -- KMI's cash flow diversity will improve. Within the first year of the 	
acquisition, we estimate KMP will contribute about 70% of KMI's total 	
consolidated EBITDA, with El Paso contributing the vast majority of the 	
remainder. (KMI subsidiary NGPL PipeCo. LLC will contribute a minimal 1%.) On 	
a stand-alone basis, roughly two-thirds of KMI's cash flow will consist of KMP 	
distributions, with one-third from El Paso. Currently, KMP distributions 	
constitute nearly all of KMI's stand-alone EBITDA. 	
     -- The mix of general partner (GP) and limited partner (LP) distributions 	
that KMI receives will improve. The near-term pro forma split is about 	
three-quarters GP distributions and one-quarter LP distributions, although we 	
expect that GP distributions will return to more than 80% with time. Because 	
of their incentive distribution rights, GP distributions essentially represent 	
a leveraged cash flow stream because they increase disproportionately as MLPs 	
increase their distribution levels. Conversely, if the MLPs were to cut 	
distributions, the cash flow KMI receives would also decline 	
disproportionately. 	
	
Liquidity	
KMI's liquidity is "adequate" for the rating. For the coming 12 months, we 	
expect liquidity sources to exceed uses by at least 1.2x (which is the minimum 	
ratio required for an adequate liquidity descriptor). KMI's pro forma sources 	
over uses ratio will likely be higher (typically it has been above 1.5x), 	
although the effect of the transaction on the company's liquidity position is 	
fluid as it just closed on the El Paso transaction, the E&P sale, and some 	
asset dropdowns (with additional asset dropdowns to KMP planned in the near 	
term). 	
	
We project KMI's cash sources will consist of a $1.75 billion revolving credit 	
facility and projected distributions from KMP (expected at about $1.6 billion 	
in 2012 before any dropdowns) and El Paso to broadly total $2.5 billion. Cash 	
uses will consist of projected interest and general expenses of roughly $800 	
million to $900 million and dividends of the vast majority of the remaining 	
$1.6 billion to $1.7 billion. KMI has debt maturities in 2012 of about $839 	
million. As of Dec. 31, 2011, KMI's financial leverage was 2.6x as defined 	
under its financial covenant, compared with the maximum allowable 6x. 	
	
The company has ample cushion to withstand a material decline in EBITDA or 	
increase in debt to maintain an adequate liquidity position. The key 	
short-term credit factor for KMI is the reliability of distributions from KMP, 	
EPB, and El Paso (less so El Paso as it drops down assets). Any potential 	
material decline in general partnership distributions would be a key credit 	
concern.	
	
Outlook	
Kinder Morgan Inc.	
Our outlook on KMI's ratings is stable. KMI's pro forma size and improved cash 	
flow profile balance the material amount of acquisition debt and degradation 	
in credit metrics. Execution on KMI's deleveraging plan may ultimately lead to 	
a higher rating, although we would not expect a positive ratings action for at 	
least 12 months. The likelihood of a downgrade is low because we believe that 	
the 'BB' rating appropriately captures the risk of a somewhat delayed 	
deleveraging plan.	
	
El Paso Corp.	
Our outlook on El Paso's rating is stable. The company will be a wholly owned 	
subsidiary of KMI, and its corporate credit rating will be in line with KMI's. 	
KMI's management will exert significant control over El Paso, especially 	
regarding its financial policies and growth projects. 	
	
El Paso Pipeline Partners	
The stable outlook on EPB reflects its high level of cash flow stability and 	
expected debt to EBITDA of about 4x. We could raise ratings as it establishes 	
a longer track record underneath KMI, provided it continues to grow scale and 	
diversity, while maintaining similar leverage metrics. We could lower ratings 	
if the company sustains debt to EBITDA at more than 4.5x or if we lowered our 	
ratings on KMI, given the linkage between the two entities. 	
	
Kinder Morgan Energy Partners	
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectations for a slightly improving 	
near-term financial profile, a well-managed capital spending program, and 	
stand-alone debt to EBITDA in the low-4x area. We could lower the ratings if 	
debt to EBITDA surpassed 4.5x. We are unlikely to raise ratings unless the 	
partnership embraces a more conservative financial policy and shows less 	
willingness to use debt to fund growth-related capital spending. We also 	
consider KMI's systemwide leverage in our ratings on KMP. If we downgraded 	
KMI, our ratings on KMP would likely be affected due to the linkages between 	
the two entities. We would not anticipate the ratings differential between KMP 	
and KMI to exceed three notches. However, we would not likely raise our 	
ratings on KMP if we raised our ratings on KMI.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, 	
April 18, 2012	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Kinder Morgan Inc.	
Corporate Credit Rating                 BB/Stable/--       	
 Senior Secured                         BB                 	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  	
 Preferred Stock                        B                  	
	
Kinder Morgan Energy Partners L.P.	
Corporate Credit Rating	
  Foreign Currency                      BBB/Stable/--      	
  Local Currency                        BBB/Stable/A-2     	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                	
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                	
	
KN Capital Trust III	
K N Capital Trust I	
 Preferred Stock                        B                  	
	
Kinder Morgan Finance Co ULC	
 Senior Secured                         BB                 	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  	
	
Kinder Morgan G.P. Inc.	
 Preferred Stock                        BB+                	
	
El Paso Corp.	
Corporate Credit Rating                 BB/Stable/--       	
	
El Paso Exploration & Production Co.	
Corporate Credit Rating                 BB/Stable/--       	
	
El Paso Natural Gas Co.	
Corporate Credit Rating                 BB/Stable/--       	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB                 	
   Recovery Rating                      3	
	
El Paso Energy Capital Trust I	
 Preferred Stock                        B                  	
	
Southern Natural Issuing Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-               	
	
Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co.	
Corporate Credit Rating                 BB/Watch Pos/--    	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB/Watch Pos	
   Recovery Rating                      3	
	
Ratings Raised; Off CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
El Paso Pipeline Partners L.P.	
Corporate Credit Rating                 BBB-/Stable/--     BB/Watch Pos/--	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-               BB/Watch Pos	
	
Southern Natural Gas Co.	
Corporate Credit Rating                 BBB-/Stable/--     BB/Watch Pos/--	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-               BB/Watch Pos	
	
El Paso Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB                 BB-/Watch Dev	
  Recovery Rating                       3                  5	
	
Colorado Interstate Gas Co.	
Corporate Credit Rating                 BBB-/Stable/--     BB/Watch Pos/--	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-               BB/Watch Pos	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

