TEXT-S&P: Wesco Aircraft acquiring Interfast, ratings unchanged

May 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on California-based Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. 
(BB-/Stable/--) are not affected by the company's planned purchase of
Toronto-based Interfast Inc. (not rated) for CDN$134 million (about $138 million
at current exchange rates). The company did not state how it was financing the
transaction, but given that it had only $55 million of cash as of March 31,
2012, it will likely use mostly debt. Therefore, credit protection measures are
likely to deteriorate modestly from current levels (debt to EBITDA about 3x and
funds from operations to debt of 20%), but we expect them to remain appropriate
for the rating. Interfast, a distributor of specialty fasteners, fastening
systems, and product installation tooling for the aerospace, electronics, and
general industrial markets, should complement Wesco's aerospace parts
distribution business.

