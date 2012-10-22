TEXT-S&P:Emgesa SA and outlook revision on its parent

NEW YORK Oct 22 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Emgesa S.A. E.S.P. (BBB-/Stable/--) are not affected by the outlook change on Endesa S.A. (BBB+/Negative/A-2), which owns 21.7% of Emgesa.

The Endesa Group controls Emgesa. Endesa Latinoamerica--a nonoperating holding company that Endesa S.A. owns--owns 21.7% of the group, and Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. (BBB+/Stable/--) owns 26.9%. Both companies hold 56.4% of the voting rights.

The outlook revision on Endesa S.A. does not affect the rating on Emgesa due to its good stand-alone credit quality that excludes any support from its parents. Furthermore, the rating on Emgesa reflects its satisfactory business risk profile and intermediate financial risk profile, which already incorporate a 100% dividend payout ratio.