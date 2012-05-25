TEXT-Fitch: Megasoft Ltd downgraded to 'Fitch BBB(ind)'

May 25 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Megasoft Limited's
National Long-Term Rating to 'Fitch BBB(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'.
The Outlook is Negative. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the
end of this commentary.
The downgrade reflects the steep deterioration in Megasoft's credit metrics
consequent to the loss of a key customer in 2011. In 2011, revenue fell 10% yoy
to INR1,504m, EBITDA margin was 22.3% (2010: 27.2%), gross adjusted financial
leverage (total adjusted debt/ operating EBITDAR) was 3.52x (2.33x) and interest
coverage was 3.43x (3.01). Megasoft expects to make up for the revenue loss
through new contracts from Latin America and Middle East.
The Negative Outlook reflects the potential refinancing risk, stemming from the
USD7m loan in Megasoft's subsidiary, XIUS Holding Corp, which is due in 2012.
The loan has a corporate guarantee from Megasoft Limited. The company is
expecting timely service of its imminent interest and principal commitments
primarily using internal accruals in addition to advance payments from
customers. In case of delays in such inflows, the company would have to raise
debt from other sources to service its obligations.
Negative rating action may result if consolidated gross adjusted leverage
increases above 3.0x and/ or gross interest cover falls below 3.0x. Conversely,
consolidated gross adjusted leverage below 3.0x and interest cover above 3.0x
could lead to the Outlook being revised to Stable.
Incorporated in 1999, Megasoft (represented by its telecom brand XIUS) is
engaged in the sale of licenses for products related to pre-paid billing, mobile
commerce, roaming and mobile advertising to telecom operators. These products
are also hosted on Megasoft's servers for which it receives a monthly payment on
a per subscriber basis (annuity revenue). Its head office and development centre
are located in Hyderabad. As per the Q112 results, revenue was INR300.8m and
operating EBITDA margin was 22.8%, and interest coverage was 3.2x.
Rating actions in Megasoft's bank loans are as follows:
INR150m fund-based working capital limits: downgraded to 'Fitch BBB(ind)' from
'Fitch BBB+(ind)
INR70m non-fund-based limits: downgraded to 'Fitch A3+(ind)' from 'Fitch
A2(ind)'
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'Fitch AAA(ind)' for National ratings in
India. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable.
