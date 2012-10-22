TEXT-S&P comments on Post Holdings

Oct 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today its Post Holdings Inc. ratings remain unchanged following the $50 million increase to Post's add-on senior unsecured notes due 2022, to $250 million from the originally proposed $200 million. The issue-level rating on the company's now $1.025 billion senior unsecured notes due 2022 is 'B+'. The recovery rating remains '4', indicating our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery for senior unsecured lenders in the event of a payment default. The 'B+' corporate credit rating on Post reflects our view of the company's financial risk profile as "aggressive" given its significant debt obligations following its spin-off from RalCorp Holdings Inc. (BBB-/Negative/--) early in 2012. Key credit factors in our assessment of Post's "weak" business risk profile include our view of Post's narrow product portfolio, participation in the highly competitive ready-to-eat cereal category, exposure to volatile commodity costs, and limited brand and geographic diversity. For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see our research update on Post, published earlier today on RatingsDirect. For the recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Post, to be published on RatingsDirect following this release. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Recovery: Criteria Guidelines for Recovery Ratings on Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Post Holdings Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Issue Ratings Unchanged Senior Unsecured B+ Recovery Rating 4