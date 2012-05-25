版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 25日 星期五

ADTCORP/BRIEF (URGENT)

May 25 ADT Corp: * Moodys assigns baa2 senior unsecured issuer rating to adt

