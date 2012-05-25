版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 26日 星期六 00:34 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates PLATO Learning 'B'

May 25 - Overview	
     -- U.S. online instruction, testing, and assessment provider PLATO 	
Learning Inc. is acquiring Archipelago Learning Inc. and financing the 	
transaction with bank borrowings.	
     -- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to PLATO.	
     -- We are also assigning issue and recovery ratings to the company's 	
first-lien credit facilities and second-lien term loan.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects the company's highly recurring and stable 	
revenue base and good cash flow generation. 	
	
Rating Action	
On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate 	
credit rating to Bloomington, Minn.-based PLATO Learning Inc. The outlook is 	
stable.	
	
We also assigned our 'BB-' issue-level and '1' recovery ratings to the 	
company's $225 million first-lien facility due 2018 and $25 million revolving 	
credit facility due 2017. The '1' recovery rating indicates expectations for 	
very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default by the 	
borrower.	
	
In addition, we assigned a 'B-' issue rating and '5' recovery rating to 	
PLATO's $140 million second-lien term loan due 2019. The '5' recovery rating 	
indicates expectations for modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment 	
default. 	
	
PLATO Inc. and Project Cayman Merger Corp. will be the co-issuers of all three 	
first- and second-lien facilities. PLATO Learning plans to use proceeds from 	
the borrowings to help finance its proposed acquisition of Archipelago 	
Learning Inc.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on PLATO reflect the company's "weak" business risk profile, 	
representing its modest position in the overall education market and its heavy 	
dependence on governmental education spending, which is under pressure. A 	
diversified and comprehensive product portfolio with a highly recurring and 	
stable customer base and positive cash flow generation capabilities are partly 	
offsetting factors. We assess PLATO's financial risk profile as "highly 	
leveraged." 	
	
PLATO provides online instruction, testing, intervention, and assessment 	
services to K-12 schools, school districts, and community colleges, primarily 	
in the U.S. Its products are primarily used by secondary schools and community 	
colleges and focus on online instruction, curriculum management, and 	
assessment with the intent to aid in dropout prevention, intervention, and 	
college readiness. PLATO sells its products mainly to school districts. 	
	
Archipelago's products are primarily online test prep materials aimed mainly 	
at individual K-8 schools. Both these companies' products help educators 	
improve public education effectiveness and help schools meet various mandated 	
standards for educational achievement.	
	
Combined, the PLATO and Archipelago companies will constitute the largest 	
provider of online curriculum and assessments to the U.S. 	
kindergarten-through-adult education market. PLATO's products are used by 2 	
million students, and about 30,000 schools use one or more of Archipelago's 	
products. In addition, about 9,000 schools in the U.K. use Archipelago's 	
products. Archipelago is a 100% subscription model, and PLATO has been 	
migrating customers to Web-based subscription products for the past five 	
years. As a result, 93% of the combined companies' revenue will be highly 	
recurring subscription revenue enjoying high customer retention.	
	
We view PLATO as having a weak business profile as a market leader in the 	
relatively small and fragmented niche student assessment market, which 	
continues to evolve. Its customers, schools at every education level as well 	
as school districts, face government spending pressures. However, we think the 	
breadth of its product offerings--including testing, assessment, and 	
curriculum management materials for both the individual schools and school 	
districts--will enable the company to continue to compete. Competition ranges 	
from small not-for-profit organizations to subsidiaries of larger companies 	
with significantly more financial resources. 	
	
Although education spending may be more resistant to budgetary cuts than other 	
areas, market growth is likely to be lower than the past few years and 	
customers will be under pressure to rationalize spending as budgetary 	
pressures persist. However, the company is better positioned, in our opinion, 	
because we believe demand for digital courseware will continue to increase 	
faster than for other media, which likely will experience either slower growth 	
or declines as educators seek to maximize benefits from stretched dollars.	
	
PLATO will have a highly leveraged financial profile following the 	
acquisition, which we estimate will result in pro forma adjusted leverage of 	
about 6x for 2012. Capital expenditures are low, at less than 6% of revenues. 	
Leverage could drop modestly, as the loan agreement calls for the company to 	
reduce debt with excess cash flow. Our base-case involves low-single-digit 	
growth rates for the company, which will have combined revenues approaching 	
$150 million at the outset and EBITDA margins exceeding 40%. The base case 	
results in leverage remaining in the 5.7x-6.0x range and funds from operations 	
(FFO) to total debt of about 10% over the next two to three years. 	
	
Liquidity	
We consider the company's liquidity "adequate." We expect its sources of cash 	
from operations to exceed uses over the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources are 	
available from free cash flow and access to the $25 million credit facility. 	
Uses would include needed working capital increases as the business expands, 	
modest annual capital expenditures, and mandatory loan amortization. 	
	
Other relevant aspects of PLATO's liquidity include our expectations that:	
     -- Sources of cash are likely to be more than 1.2x cash uses in the next 	
12-24 months;	
     -- Net sources are likely to be positive during that period, even if 	
EBITDA falls by 15%-20%; 	
     -- Sufficient covenant headroom exists for EBITA to drop by 15%-20% 	
without the company breaching a covenant;	
     -- Debt maturities total approximately $2.4 million annually; and	
     -- The company won't make additional acquisitions or pay shareholder 	
dividends.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on PLATO, to be 	
published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this 	
article.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects the company's recurring revenue base and good cash 	
flow generation, leading to a slow drop in leverage. However, if school 	
funding or competitive pressures lead to lower earnings and cash generation, 	
leverage could rise--we would consider a downgrade if leverage approached the 	
mid- to high-6x area. We do not foresee an upgrade over the next 12 months 	
given our limited expectations for a meaningful drop in leverage over the 	
period.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry 	
Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012	
     -- Global Technology Ratings Trend Shifts To Negative In The First 	
Quarter, April 11, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, March 	
29, 2012	
     -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global 	
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
New Ratings	
PLATO Learning Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating                               B/Stable/--	
	
Plato Inc.	
Project Cayman Merger Corp.	
 Senior secured	
  $225 mil. first-lien credit facility due 2018        B+	
   Recovery rating                                     2	
  $25 mil. first-lien revolver due 2017                B+	
   Recovery rating                                     2	
  $140 mil. second-lien term loan due 2019             B-	
   Recovery rating                                     5	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐