Text-S&P revises Con-Way outlk to stable from neg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
-- Con-way's credit measures have improved due to earnings improvement
and debt reduction, resulting in funds from operations to total debt, EBITDA
interest coverage, and total debt to EBITDA of 34%, 5.6x, and 3.8x,
respectively, for the 12 months ended June 30, 2011.
-- We are revising our outlook on Con-way to stable from negative, while
affirming our ratings, including the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating.
-- Despite a sluggish economy, less-than-truckload pricing has improved
from depressed levels and industry conditions have strengthened, and we expect
these trends to continue for the remainder of 2011, though at a slower pace.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 8, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services said today that it revised its outlook on freight transportation and
logistics carrier Con-way CNW.N Inc.
At the same time, we affirmed our ratings, including the 'BBB-' corporate
credit rating, on the Ann Arbor, Mich.-based company.
"The outlook revision reflects improving pricing trends particularly in
the less-than-truckload segment, stronger operating performance, and
strengthening credit metrics," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Anita
Ogbara.
Our ratings on Con-way reflect its substantial market positions in the
less-than-truckload (LTL) and logistics segments and strong liquidity.
The capital-intensive, cyclical, and competitive nature of the freight
transportation industry somewhat offsets these positive credit characteristics.
Con-way is one of the largest freight transportation and logistics
operators in the U.S., generating about $5.1 billion in consolidated revenues
for the 12 months ended June 30, 2011.
The company's operating subsidiaries include Con-way Freight (61% of
consolidated revenues for the six months ended June 30), which provides LTL
freight trucking services; Con-way Truckload (10%), which consists of
Con-way's truckload (TL) business and Contract Freighters Inc. (CFI; acquired
in August 2007); and Menlo Worldwide Logistics (29%), which provides logistics
services, including arranging freight transportation and warehouse and supply
chain management.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that credit measures will
continue to improve in response to pricing initiatives, margin improvement,
and gradually increasing freight demand.
