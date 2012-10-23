版本:
TEXT-S&P affirms Laureate Education Inc notes

Overview
     -- U.S.-based higher-education program provider Laureate Education Inc. 
is putting in place a $350 million senior unsecured note due 2019 as an add-on 
to the July transaction.
     -- The company plans to use proceeds from the note offering to refinance 
existing debt.
     -- We are affirming our 'CCC+' issue-level rating with a recovery rating 
of '6' on the unsecured notes due 2019, and affirming our 'B' corporate credit 
rating on the company.
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that despite high debt 
leverage, the company should experience positive operating trends over the 
near term given growth in education overseas.
 
Rating Action
On Oct. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed the issue-level 
rating on Baltimore, Md.-based Laureate Education Inc.'s $700 million 
unsecured notes due 2019 ($350 million add-on to the existing issue) at 'CCC+' 
(two notches below our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company) with a 
recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) 
recovery for bondholders in the event of a payment default. Laureate will use 
the proceeds to refinance existing debt.

At the same time, we affirmed our existing ratings on Laureate, including the 
'B' corporate credit rating. The rating outlook is stable.

Rationale
The corporate credit rating reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that 
Laureate's debt leverage will remain high, reflecting the company's 
acquisition orientation and high capital spending on growth. We expect debt 
leverage to remain in the low-6x area at the end of 2012. We view Laureate's 
business risk profile as "weak," based on our criteria, because of the risks 
inherent in undertaking its rapid overseas expansion, which involves 
considerable execution risk, country risk, and currency risk, in our view. The 
company has a "highly leveraged" financial profile, in our view, because of 
high debt leverage and limited cash flow generation relative to total debt 
burden.

Laureate's goal, broadly, is to acquire international educational 
institutions, including turnaround situations in their markets, improve their 
curriculum, and raise enrollment levels. The company periodically acquires 
underperforming schools operating at low profitability, which can depress 
EBITDA and its EBITDA margin. We view business execution related to Laureate's 
rapid growth as a key risk. Laureate earns about half of its revenues, and a 
slightly higher percentage of EBITDA, in Mexico, Chile, and Brazil, where 
postsecondary enrollment is rising faster than in the U.S. International 
schools also face a lower degree of regulation than their U.S. for-profit 
education peers today but we see a risk that this could change over time. Even 
without rigorous regulation, Laureate is also exposed to student loan credit 
risk in Chile and Brazil.

Under our base-case scenario for the remainder of 2012, we expect revenue and 
EBITDA growth to occur at a high-single-digit and flat- to low-single-digit 
percent rate, respectively. We expect continued enrollment growth as a result 
of demand for education overseas that could be offset by cost pressure in 
Latin America and a negative currency impact if the U.S. dollar continues to 
strengthen. We expect the portfolio of international schools to continue to 
grow, but that growth could decelerate slightly in 2013. Based on the above in 
2013, we have assumed flat- to low-single-digit percent growth in revenue and 
EBTIDA. We expect the EBITDA margin to decline over the balance of 2012 
because of cost pressure it experienced in the Latin American business in the 
first half of the year, and that these pressures could continue through 2013.

The revenue base has continued to expand through acquisitions and 
low-double-digit percent organic enrollment growth. In the seasonally 
important second quarter, revenue rose roughly 3%. EBITDA fell 2% primarily as 
a result of a negative currency impact. Excluding the currency impact and 
other one-time items, revenue and EBITDA would have increased roughly 12%. 
Over the same period, new enrollments grew 13% while total enrollments grew 
12%, a much faster rate than their U.S. counterparts that are currently 
experiencing significant enrollment and revenue declines. Over the last 12 
months, the EBITDA margin declined to 16.8% from roughly 18.5% for the same 
period last year, primarily due to a negative currency impact.

We expect leverage to remain in the high-5x to low-6x area and interest 
coverage to remain in the high-1x area in 2012, resulting from modest EBITDA 
growth that is largely offset by future debt-financed acquisitions. Credit 
measures are exposed to volatility in exchange rates and country risk because 
the company generates roughly three-quarters of its EBITDA outside the U.S. 
Debt to EBITDA pro forma for the refinancing (capitalizing Laureate's large, 
off-balance-sheet operating lease commitments and including put options held 
by the minority owners in the company's Latin American schools) increased to 
6.3x for the period ended June 30, 2012, from 6.1x at the same period last 
year, as debt modestly increased over the period while EBITDA was relatively 
flat. Debt leverage, though still high, is lower than the over-8x level at the 
time of the 2007 leveraged buyout. Leverage is in line with our indicative 
financial risk threshold of more than 5x, which we associate with a highly 
leveraged financial profile. EBITDA coverage of interest pro forma for the 
transaction was still low, at 1.8x in the quarter ended June 30, 2012, 
minimally worse than 1.9x in the same quarter last year due to higher interest 
expense as a result of more debt. 

We expect EBITDA conversion to discretionary cash flow to remain modest or 
negative over the next 12 months, as increased capital expenditures necessary 
to support growth continue to offset growing operating cash flow. The company 
generated minimal discretionary cash flow in 2011 and used all cash flow from 
operations for growth-related capital expenditures over the last 12 months. In 
the second quarter on a last-12-months' basis, discretionary cash flow swung 
negative because of the timing of cash taxes paid, higher cash interest 
expense, and a level of capital expenditures higher than funds from 
operations. 

Liquidity
Laureate has "adequate" sources of liquidity, in our view, to cover its needs 
over the next 12 to 24 months, even in the event of moderate unforeseen EBITDA 
declines. Our assessment of Laureate's liquidity profile incorporates the 
following:
     -- We expect the company's sources to cover uses for the upcoming 12 to 
24 months by 1.2x.
     -- We expect net sources would be positive, even with a 20% drop in 
EBITDA over the next 12 months.
     -- The credit facility contains no maintenance financial covenants.
     -- The company has the capacity to absorb high-impact, low-probability 
shocks over the coming 12 months, in our view.
     -- In our opinion, the company has a generally satisfactory standing in 
the credit markets.
 
Liquidity sources include pro forma cash balances of $516.8 million on June 
30, 2012, and pro forma availability $275 million under the $350 million 
revolving credit facility. Laureate's flexibility benefits from the absence of 
maintenance financial covenants in the U.S. credit agreement. We believe the 
company is still pursuing acquisitions and organic growth, which is likely to 
keep financial risk high and could consume cash balances.

Debt maturities include $260 million 10% senior notes that mature in August 
2015. There is a contingent maturity of the credit facilities in May 2015 if 
Laureate has more than $250 million outstanding or roughly 33% of the cash 
coupon and PIK toggle notes due Aug. 15, 2015, 91 days prior to their stated 
maturity and if net total leverage does not decline from its current level to 
under 5x. The proposed transaction will refinance this maturity and eliminate 
the springing maturity risk. 

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 
Laureate to be published as soon as possible following this report.

Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Laureate's debt 
leverage will remain largely unchanged from currently steep levels, and that 
liquidity will remain adequate, provided that acquisitions proceed at a 
measured pace. We regard an upgrade or downgrade as unlikely over the near 
term. We could lower the rating if there is a reversal in recent operating 
trends and negative discretionary cash flow does not significantly narrow to 
less than approximately negative $25 million on a consistent basis. More 
specifically, this could occur if EBITDA falls by 20% over the next 12 months. 
Factors that could lead to such a decline include a drop in campus-based 
enrollment, competitive pricing, unfavorable exchange-rate fluctuations, an 
ineffective integration of acquisitions, potential economic and political 
instability in countries where the company operates, or, more likely, a 
combination of these factors.

An upgrade, which we view as unlikely over the next 12 to 18 months, would 
require the company to meaningfully improve operating performance, post 
consistently positive discretionary cash flow, and establish debt leverage 
below 6x on a sustainable basis.
 
Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 
2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 
Credits, May 13, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
 
Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Laureate Education Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        
 Senior Secured                         B                  
   Recovery Rating                      4
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC+
   Recovery Rating                      6
 Subordinated                           CCC+               
   Recovery Rating                      6

Ratings Affirmed (Post Add-On)

Laureate Education Inc.
 $700M unsecd notes due 2019*           CCC+
   Recovery Rating                      6

*$350M add-on to the existing issue

