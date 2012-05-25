BRIEF - Moody's affirms FleetPride rating

BRIEF-Barrick to consolidate Nevada mines, aim to cut costs
* Barrick Gold to unify Cortez and Goldstrike operations in Nevada into single business unit in 2017 -President Kelvin Dushnisky
May 25 Moody's affirms FleetPride's B2 corporate family rating; outlook remains stable
* Barrick Gold to unify Cortez and Goldstrike operations in Nevada into single business unit in 2017 -President Kelvin Dushnisky
* AMYGDALA NEUROSCIENCES ACQUIRES GS-6637 FROM GILEAD SCIENCES
* Unlimited offer now includes "HD-quality video, 10GB mobile hotspot per line" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: