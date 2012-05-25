版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 26日 星期六 01:51 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's affirms FleetPride rating

May 25 Moody's affirms FleetPride's B2 corporate family rating; outlook remains stable

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐