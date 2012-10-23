版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二 23:19 BJT

TEXT-S&P: Regions Financial Corp ratings unaffected by results

Oct 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings and
outlook on Regions Financial Corp. (BBB-/Stable/A-3) are not affected by
the company's third-quarter results, which we view as mixed but only slightly
below our expectations.

Regions reported net income of $312 million from continuing operations, up 
from $280 million in the second quarter. Pretax, preprovision income declined 
modestly from the previous quarter, largely because of a lower net interest 
margin (NIM) and higher noninterest expenses. Specifically, the NIM fell by 8 
basis points from the second quarter to 3.08%, comparable to the declines many 
other large regional banks experienced. We expect that the NIM could decline 
further in 2013, although lower deposit costs in the near term should mitigate 
the decline. 

Loan loss provisions were very low and reserve releases were again 
substantial, but we expect loan loss provisions to rebound toward a more 
normal level in 2013. Credit quality was mixed, in our view. Nonaccrual loans, 
restructured loans, and Business Services criticized loans declined, but 
inflows of nonperforming loans rose by $148 million from the second quarter, 
and net charge-offs were comparable to levels experienced in the second 
quarter. Our assessment of Regions' risk position remains "moderate" given the 
still-high total nonperforming assets (NPAs), which include a large amount of 
restructured loans, based on our calculations. We expect credit quality to 
improve in 2013 and 2014, but we think it could be gradual given the bank's 
very large exposures in the southeast.

Loan balances declined again sequentially, largely because of further declines 
in investor commercial real estate (CRE) loan balances, a trend we expect to 
continue. Capital ratios continued to improve in the third quarter because of 
earnings retention and a contraction in earning assets. Our assessment of the 
company's capital and earnings is "adequate," largely based on our projected 
risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for the company. We expect the ratio to 
approach nearly 10% by the end of 2013. Despite mixed results in the third 
quarter, the outlook is stable because we expect financial performance to 
improve only gradually over the next two years.

Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐