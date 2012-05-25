TEXT-S&P cuts Synagro Technologies ratings

Overview -- The headroom under Synagro Technologies Inc.'s financial covenants has become limited and the company's revolving credit facility matures in less than one year. -- The company's profitability has weakened as the alternative fuel mixture credit (AFMC) has expired. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Synagro to 'CCC+' from 'B-' and are lowering our issue-level ratings by one notch. -- The negative outlook reflects our estimate that covenant cushions may tighten further and that liquidity may become constrained as the absence of AFMC proceeds could overshadow any improvement in operating performance. Rating Action On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on Houston, Texas-based Synagro Technologies Inc. (Synagro) by one notch to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The outlook is negative. Synagro's senior secured credit facilities consist of a $100 million ($89 million after considering unavailable commitments) first-lien revolving credit facility due 2013, a $249 million first-lien term loan due 2014, and a $100 million second-lien term loan due Oct. 2, 2014. We are lowering the issue-level ratings on the first-lien facilities to 'CCC+' (the same as the corporate credit rating) from 'B-'. The recovery rating on this debt is '4', indicating our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We are lowering the issue-level rating on the second-lien term loan to 'CCC-' (two notches below the corporate credit rating) from 'CCC'. The recovery rating on this debt is '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. At March 31, 2012, Synagro had approximately $533 million of total adjusted debt outstanding. Rationale The downgrade on Synagro reflects the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and "weak" liquidity, as the headroom under the total leverage covenant has become very thin and availability under the revolving facility has become limited. We estimate that as of March 31, 2012, Synagro's trailing-12-month EBITDA would only need to decline by less than 5% to breach the total leverage covenant. Although we expect the company and its lenders to develop a plan to address the situation, the resolution of this issue is uncertain at this time. The company's revolving credit facility is due on April 2, 2013, and it is possible that the company could encounter difficulties refinancing its credit facilities. Covenant headroom has deteriorated quickly, following the expiration of the AFMC that had benefitted the company's reported EBITDA by more than $20 million in each of the past two years. Moreover, the total leverage covenant stepped down by 0.5x in first-quarter 2012, further constraining headroom. Standard & Poor's ratings on Houston-based Synagro Technologies Inc. reflect the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, which is marked by weak liquidity, high debt, and weak cash flow protection measures, with funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt of 9%. Although the essential nature of its services and the high percentage of sales under long-term contracts provide stability to the top line, Synagro derives more than 90% of its revenues from municipalities, which still face budgetary pressures. Given this backdrop, Synagro's volumes and pricing could continue to be weak. Moreover, the company's adjusted debt balance of $533 million as of March 31, 2012, has remained static during the past year and it is uncertain whether the company's profitability can improve quickly enough to offset the drop-off of AFMC proceeds. The AFMC was a federal incentive designed to promote the use of biofuels, which Synagro used at its incineration facilities. The amount of the tax credit was significant, improving Synagro's EBITDA and liquidity by a little more than $5.5 million on average during each quarter in 2011. Our credit statistics do not include proceeds from AFMC, and we do not anticipate such proceeds to be available in the future. Synagro, which has trailing-12-month revenues of $312 million, manages the organic, nonhazardous biosolids that water and wastewater treatment facilities generate (materials that meet government regulations for beneficial reuse are referred to as biosolids). Its size and scope of operations are limited to wastewater residuals management, though the company is a leading national provider in its market. Until it expands its business model or introduces new services, Synagro's somewhat high customer concentration (its top 10 customers account for a little less than 40% of revenues) will remain a weakness, and competitive industry conditions, including the presence of larger industry participants (such as water companies and municipalities), will constrain profit potential. In addition, Synagro's operations are subject to Part 503 regulations under the federal Clean Water Act, and any changes to environmental laws concerning wastewater residuals treatment could lead to additional costs for the company. Synagro's business prospects are still subject to some uncertainty. The company continues to cope with 2010's sizable contract loss, and its municipal customers continue to face budget pressures. Though the company's year-over-year revenue growth in first quarter was a healthy 11%, much of this growth is acquisition-driven, attributable to Synagro's June 2011 purchase of Drilling Solutions LLC (not rated), a provider of solids control and waste management services to the oil and gas industry. Although high oil prices and active energy exploration may provide opportunities for this segment, Drilling Solutions still comprises a small part of Synagro's operations (we expect it will account for less than 10% of revenue in 2012). In addition, the company is exposed to energy costs via including diesel fuel expenses on its transportation operations, though it mitigates rising prices with pass-through agreements and hedges on natural gas, diesel, and electricity costs. Inclement weather can also hurt operating performance, since rain and snow limit the company's ability to provide land application services, whereby organic waste is applied to soils. The company's adjusted trailing-12-month EBITDA margins are above average, at 17% as of March 31, 2012, and the quarterly figure has improved on a year-over-year basis to almost 16% from 13% for the March 2011 quarter. Given the state of municipal budgets, we expect top line growth to remain a key challenge, although the company should be able to maintain operating margins of 15%-20%. Synagro's balance sheet is highly leveraged, with total adjusted debt (including $100 million of nonrecourse revenue bonds and $17 million of capitalized operating leases) of approximately $533 million as of March 31, 2012. The company's high debt leverage stems from The Carlyle Group's (not rated) acquisition of Synagro in 2007. As of March 31, 2012, total adjusted debt to EBITDA excluding AFMC proceeds was 10.3x (excluding $100 million of nonrecourse project revenue bonds, adjusted debt to EBITDA was 8.4x). Growth prospects and cash flow generation are limited relative to its significant debt levels and, absent any AFMC proceeds, we expect credit measures to remain weak with FFO to debt at less than 10% for the next year. Liquidity We believe Synagro's liquidity is weak, as the EBITDA headroom under the total leverage financial covenant of the revolving credit facility is less than 5%, with the facility due in less than one year on April 2, 2013. Absent an amendment or refinancing of the capital structure to provide adequate headroom under the financial covenants, Synagro's liquidity could become further constrained and the company may not be able to incur any additional borrowings under its credit facility. Our assessment of Synagro's liquidity incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- If Synagro does not refinance the revolving facility, then the debt borrowed under the revolving facility would become a use of liquidity and the company may be unable to satisfy all uses with available sources of cash. However, if the revolving credit facility is refinanced, then the company's sources of liquidity should be sufficient to cover uses by more than 1.2x, as capital expenditures and scheduled debt amortization are manageable. -- In the event of a covenant violation, we believe Synagro's private equity sponsor The Carlyle Group could likely provide relief through an equity contribution. The credit agreement restricts the company's ability to cure potential covenant violations through an equity contribution to three of any four consecutive quarters and limits the amount of the contribution up to the amount necessary to render compliance. As of March 31, 2012, Synagro reported $17 million of cash on its balance sheet. Synagro also had $10 million in restricted cash, allocated toward the construction and debt service for a biosolids processing facility in Philadelphia. The company also had $17 million available under its $89 million revolving credit facility, net of $18 million of letters of credit and $54 million of drawn borrowings. The drawn amount under the revolving facility increased significantly in 2011 following the company's June 2011 purchase of Drilling Solutions LLC. Peak seasonal working capital needs typically occur in the spring and summer months, and we believe liquidity has dropped a bit from March 31, 2012, though this should improve again toward the latter part of the year. Synagro's debt amortization requirements are manageable. The company's first-lien term loan matures April 2, 2014, and amortizes at $725,000 per quarter. The company's second-lien term loan matures Oct. 2, 2014, and is not subject to amortization. We assume that Synagro's free cash flow will deteriorate in 2012 to very modest levels, as the company is unlikely to benefit from the receipt of AFMC proceeds (which approached $23 million in 2011). We estimate capital expenditures of roughly $35 million in 2012. Maintenance capital spending is modest (about 2% to 3% of revenues), although we expect the company to spend more on growth-related investments in 2012, which could result in higher capital expenditures than typically incurred in recent years. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Synagro, to be published on RatingsDirect following this report. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the likelihood that Synagro's liquidity could continue to remain constrained or its financial risk profile could deteriorate further. Given our estimate of less than 5% of EBITDA headroom under the total leverage covenant as of March 31, the lack of AFMC proceeds this year could result in the company breaching its covenants as soon as the second quarter if operating results are weak, if it doesn't amend the levels, or if its sponsor doesn't provide an equity contribution. In addition, there is still some uncertainty regarding how Synagro intends to deal with the near-term maturity of its revolving facility. If credit markets deteriorate, then the company could encounter some difficulty in attracting sufficient lender commitments to refinance the debt. We will continue to have discussions with management as they develop their financial plans. Although unlikely in the near-term, we could raise our ratings if the company quickly and sufficiently refinances its credit facilities, with a healthy extension of the maturity dates and the allowance of sufficient financial covenant headroom to improve liquidity. We believe this would entail a financial covenant cushion of at least 15%. We could also raise ratings if the company's profitability improves rapidly, either because of new contract wins or a renewal of the AFMC, though we view these possibilities as remote. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 Ratings List Downgraded; Outlook Action To From Synagro Technologies Inc. Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Negative/-- B-/Stable/-- Downgraded To From Synagro Technologies Inc. Senior Secured revolving credit fac CCC+ B- Recovery Rating 4 4 Senior Secured term loan B bank ln CCC+ B- Recovery Rating 4 4 Senior Secured 2nd lien term loan CCC- CCC Recovery Rating 6 6