TEXT-S&P rates Equity One notes 'BBB-'

Oct 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-' rating to the $300 million 3.75% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15, 2022, issued by Equity One Inc. (see list). Equity One indicated that it intends to use net proceeds from the offering to redeem its existing $250 million 6.25% senior unsecured notes due on Dec. 15, 2014. We believe the company will use the remainder of the net proceeds to pay, in whole or in part, the make-whole provision for redeeming the notes early and for general corporate purposes. The newly issued notes are subject to the typical REIT bond covenants, although the definition of unencumbered total assets excludes investments in unconsolidated joint ventures when computing the ratio to unsecured debt. The coupon on the new notes is lower than the coupon on the notes the REIT is redeeming, which will modestly strengthen the company's coverage measures. Our ratings on Equity One reflect the REIT's "fair" business risk profile, characterized by a moderately sized portfolio of retail shopping centers located in defensively positioned Northeast, South Florida, and California markets as well as more competitive North Florida and Southeast markets. Our ratings also reflect the company's "intermediate" financial risk profile, based on its adequate liquidity and moderate leverage. Our stable outlook on Equity One reflects our view that the company's fixed-charge coverage will strengthen in 2013 from modest organic growth and revenue contributed from stabilized development and redevelopment projects. A near-term upgrade remains unlikely, given our view that the company's coverage of all fixed charges (including the common dividend) will improve, but remain weak (at just above 1.0x) in 2013. We also believe that disposition and/or development activity could temper improvement in the company's coverage measures as this activity could be more dilutive than we expect. However, we believe the gradual improvement underway in Equity One's portfolio quality will be more conducive to stronger longer-term occupancy and rent growth. We would consider raising the ratings if the company strengthens its small-shop occupancy to a level that is in line with its peers, demonstrates that it can profitably execute on new investments (including development and redevelopment) in its newer infill markets, and can sustain stronger fixed-charge coverage and coverage of all fixed charges (including the common dividend). While we currently see limited downside to the current ratings, we would consider lowering the ratings if fixed-charge coverage drops below 2.0x (perhaps as a result of higher leverage or development stumbles), revolver usage is heavy, or coverage of all fixed charges (including the common dividend) dips below 1.0x for several consecutive quarters. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Summary: Equity One Inc., Oct. 19, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: North American REITs, Strongest To Weakest, Oct. 10, 2012 -- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: North American REIT Ratings Will Likely Remain Stable Despite Slowing Economic Growth, July 27, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, June 21, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Equity One Inc. Corporate credit BBB-/Stable/-- New Rating Equity One Inc. $300 million 3.75% sr unsecured notes due Nov. 15, 2022 BBB-