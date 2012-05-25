版本:
TEXT-S&P on Merrill Lynch Floating Trust 2009-LAQ

May 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings on
the three classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Merrill
Lynch Floating Trust's series 2008-LAQ, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed
securities (CMBS) transaction, will not be immediately affected by the
modification of the $2.35 billion mortgage loan that consists of 28 senior notes
totaling $1.438 billion that serves as the sole collateral for the CMBS
transaction, and two nontrust junior notes totaling $911.5 million. In addition,
the equity interests in the borrower of the whole loan secure mezzanine debt
totaling $559.9 million. 	
	
Standard & Poor's received notification from the special servicer, Bank of 	
America N.A. (BofA), that it modified the mortgage loan on May 22, 2012. 	
According to BofA, the terms of the loan modification include, but are not 	
limited to, the following:	
	
     -- An additional one two-year extension option, with final maturity on 	
July 6, 2014;	
     -- Principal paydown of $180.0 million on the senior trust balance at 	
closing (BofA stated that this will be reflected in the June 2012 trustee 	
remittance report);	
     -- Contractual quarterly amortization of the senior trust balance 	
totaling $100.0 million over the additional two year term;	
     -- Cash trap of excess cash flow into a lockbox account, which would 	
serve as additional collateral; and	
     -- Borrower to pay the workout and special servicing fees.	
 	
The master servicer, also BofA, transferred the mortgage loan to the special 	
servicer on Sept. 9, 2011, due to imminent default following the borrower's 	
request for a loan modification and/or extension. The mortgage loan was 	
scheduled to mature on July 6, 2012. 	
	
As of the May 9, 2012, trustee remittance report, the mortgage loan is secured 	
by 355 limited-service hotel properties totaling 44,110 rooms in 35 states in 	
the U.S. The collateral properties operated under one of three flags: La 	
Quinta Inn, La Quinta Inn & Suites, and Baymont Inn and Suites. The loan has 	
property release provisions, provided certain conditions are met, which 	
include a payment of a release price that is 100%-120% of the applicable 	
released amount for the mortgaged property. According to BofA, with the 	
exception of a pad site release, no hotel properties have been released to 	
date. 	
	
Based on the borrower's reported trailing-12-months ended Nov. 30, 2011, 	
operating statements, our adjusted valuation, using a 12.01% capitalization 	
rate, yielded loan-to-value ratios between 62.5% and 69.7% on the senior trust 	
balance after reflecting the $180.0 million principal paydown. Based on our 	
analysis, there is no immediate impact on our current outstanding ratings as a 	
result of the loan modification. However, if additional deleveraging were to 	
occur due to more paydowns or improved property performance, we may adjust our 	
ratings accordingly.  	
 	
 	
