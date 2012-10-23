版本:
TEXT-S&P cuts Stone Energy snr unsecured notes

Oct 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned a 'B-'
issue-level rating (one notch below the corporate credit rating) and '5'
recovery rating (indicating a modest recovery in the 10% to 30% range) to
Lafayette, La.-based Stone Energy Corp.'s proposed $300 million senior
unsecured notes due 2022. We also lowered the rating on Stone's existing senior
unsecured notes to 'B-' from 'B' and revised the recovery rating on these notes
to '5' from '3'. 

The lower recovery expectation reflects the increased level of pari passu 
senior unsecured debt as a result of the proposed note issuance and a lower 
valuation of the company's reserves in our default scenario. We based our 
reserve valuation for Stone on a company-provided mid-year 2012 PV10 report 
using our recovery price deck assumptions of $50 per barrel of West Texas 
Intermediate crude oil and $3.5 per million BTU of Henry Hub natural gas. As 
per our recovery criteria, our valuation does not include any positive 
contribution from Stone's hedged position which is substantially above the 
recovery price deck.

The corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Stone Energy Corp. reflect 
the company's limited scale, geographic concentration in the mature U.S. Gulf 
of Mexico shelf region, and relatively high finding and development (F&D) 
costs compared with its peers. Our rating on Stone also reflects our 
expectation of continued favorable outlook for crude oil prices, the company's 
adequate liquidity position, and its healthy credit metrics.

Ratings List
Stone Energy Corp.

Corporate credit rating      B/Stable/--

New Rating
Stone Energy Corp.
$300 mil. senior unsecured 
 notes due 2022              B-
 Recovery rating             5

Rating Lowered
                             To       From
Senior unsecured note        B-       B
 Recovery rating             5        3

