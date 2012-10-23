TEXT-Fitch rates UniCredit lower Tier 2 notes at 'BBB+(EXP)'

Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned UniCredit S.p.A.'s (UniCredit) EUR1.25bn lower Tier 2 subordinated notes due 2022 (ISIN XS0849517650) an expected rating of 'BBB+(EXP)'. In line with its criteria for "Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities", Fitch rates the notes, issued under the bank's EUR60bn euro medium term note (EMTN) programme, one notch below UniCredit's Viability Rating (VR) of 'a-' to reflect their higher loss severity given their subordination to senior unsecured instruments. The subordinated notes' rating is likely to move in line with any change to the issuer's VR. The documentation of UniCredit's EMTN programme makes reference to the statutory point of non-viability risks for lower Tier 2 debt that could arise from the implementation of Basel III provisions in the European Union (EU), notably through the EU Crisis Management Directive (CMD). However, the terms of the notes themselves do not include any non-viability or substitution provisions. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 15 August 2012 and "Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities", dated 15 December 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria UniCredit S.p.A. UniCredit S.p.A. Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities