公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 26日 星期六

CORIOLANUS/BRIEF (URGENT)

May 25 Coriolanus Ltd: * Moodys determines no negative rating impact due to Coriolanus Limited entry

into master credit support agreement * Rpt-moodys determines no negative rating impact due to coriolanus limited

entry into master credit support agreement

