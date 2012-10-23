版本:
TEXT-S&P raises Residential Reinsurance 2011, 2012 notes ratings

Oct 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has raised
its ratings on Residential Reinsurance 2011 Ltd. Series 2011-I (Res Re 2011)
class 5 notes to 'BB-(sf)' from 'B(sf) and Residential Reinsurance 2012 Ltd.
Series 2012-I (Res Re 2012) class 5 notes to 'BB(sf)' from 'BB-(sf)', and
removed each series from CreditWatch. We lowered these ratings on July 18, 2012,
and placed them on CreditWatch with negative implications. We updated the
CreditWatch status on Oct. 5, 2012.

Founded in 1997, Residential Reinsurance is an ongoing natural peril 
catastrophe bond program sponsored by United Services Automobile Assn. 
(AA+/Neg/--). Each class of notes covers annual aggregate losses from 
hurricanes, earthquakes, severe thunderstorms, winter storms, and wildfires. 
The current risk period began on June 1, 2012.

When we took our initial rating actions, two severe thunderstorms had already 
occurred (catastrophe series 77 and 78), resulting in ultimate net loss 
estimates of $95 million and $45 million, respectively. A third event had also 
occurred (catastrophe series 83), but it was too early to obtain a loss 
estimate.

Since then, the loss estimate related to catastrophe series 78 declined to 
less than the franchise deductible amount of $50 million, therefore this is no 
longer a covered event for either issuance. The loss estimate from catastrophe 
series 83 was set at $92 million, while the loss estimates from Hurricane 
Isaac were also determined to be less than the franchise deductible. Total 
covered loss estimates from the two covered catastrophic events (77 and 83) 
are $187 million. When we lowered the ratings on the notes in July, we 
indicated that there was the potential for a ratings upgrade if covered losses 
did not increase-and that is what occurred.

We have received updated information from catastrophe risk modeler, AIR 
Worldwide Corp., regarding the probability of attachment for each class of 
notes for the remainder of the risk period. We applied adjustments to the warm 
sea-surface temperature results to reflect that the probability of attachment 
may be greater than anticipated. We then assigned the rating by selecting the 
next rating category below this adjusted probability of attachment from our 
insurance-linked securities default table.

RATINGS LIST

Ratings Upgraded/Off CreditWatch
                                        To                From
Residential Reinsurance 2011 Ltd.
 Series 2011-I Class 5                  BB-(sf)           B(sf)/Watch/Neg

Residential Reinsurance 2012 Ltd.
 Series 2012-I Class 5                  BB(sf)            BB-(sf)/Watch Neg
 

