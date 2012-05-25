版本:
TEXT-S&P affirms BBVA USA Bancshares 'BBB/A-2' ratings

May 25 - Overview	
     -- On May 25, 2012, we affirmed our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term 	
ratings on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA S.A.) and
removed the ratings on the subordinated and Tier 1 hybrid notes from CreditWatch
negative.	
     -- In our view, the strategic importance of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. 	
(BBVA USA) and subsidiary Compass Bank to their parent, BBVA S.A., is high 	
under our group methodology criteria.	
     -- As a result, we are affirming our 'BBB/A-2' ratings on BBVA USA and 	
Compass Bank and removing the relevant subordinated and preferred ratings from 	
CreditWatch negative.	
     -- The outlook on the long-term ratings on BBVA USA and Compass Bank is 	
negative, reflecting the outlook on their parent.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB/A-2' 	
long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. (BBVA 	
USA) and Compass Bank. The outlook on the long-term ratings remains negative. 	
We also affirmed the subordinated and preferred ratings on BBVA USA's 	
subsidiaries and removed them from CreditWatch, where they were placed with 	
negative implications on April 30, 2012.	
	
Rationale	
We affirmed our ratings on BBVA USA and Compass Bank following our affirmation 	
of the ratings on the parent, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA S.A.; 	
BBB+/Negative/A-2), on May 25. Based on our group methodology criteria, we 	
consider these rating actions linked because we view BBVA USA's strategic 	
importance to its parent as high. Our stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for 	
BBVA USA remains 'bbb'.	
	
The affirmation of our ratings on BBVA S.A. follows our review of the wider 	
implications of our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain 	
(BBB+/Negative/A-2) for the Spanish banking sector. Consequently, we have 	
maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on Spain at group '5', 	
and revised our economic risk score to '6' from '5'.	
	
We affirmed our subordinated and preferred ratings on BBVA USA subsidiaries 	
and removed them from CreditWatch, in line with the actions on the 	
subordinated and preferred ratings on the parent following our Spanish banking 	
industry review.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook on BBVA USA reflects the outlook on its parent, BBVA 	
S.A., which, in turn, mirrors the negative outlook on Spain. In addition, it 	
reflects our view that BBVA S.A. may underperform our financial expectations, 	
in the context of the still fragile and uncertain European economic and 	
financial environment, particularly in Spain. Because we view BBVA USA and 	
Compass Bank as highly strategic subsidiaries of BBVA S.A., any downgrade of 	
the Spanish parent would very likely lead to corresponding downgrades of these 	
U.S. subsidiaries.	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
Bank Holding Company Rating           BBB/Negative/A-2	
Issuer Credit Rating                  BBB/Negative/A-2	
	
SACP                                  bbb                  	
  Anchor                              bbb+                 	
  Business Position                   Adequate (0)         	
  Capital and Earnings                Adequate (0)         	
  Risk Position                       Moderate (-1)        	
  Funding and Liquidity               Average              	
                                      and Adequate (0)     	
	
Support                               0                    	
  GRE Support                         0                    	
  Group Support                       0                    	
  Sovereign Support                   0                    	
	
Additional Factors                    0                    	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Spain-Based BBVA 'BBB+/A-2' Ratings Affirmed Following Spanish Banking 	
Sector Review; Outlook Negative, May 25, 2012	
     -- For U.S. Large Regional Banks, Strengthening Asset Quality Supported 	
An Improvement In First-Quarter Results, May 11, 2012	
     -- BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'BBB' From 'A-'; 	
Outlook Is Negative, April 30, 2012	
     -- Negative Rating Actions On 16 Spanish Banks Following Sovereign 	
Downgrade, April 30, 2012	
     -- Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook 	
Negative, April 26, 2012	
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology, Nov. 1, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB/Negative/A-2   	
	
Compass Bank	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB/Negative/A-2   	
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BBB/A-2                	
 	
 	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action	
                                        To                 From	
Compass Bank	
 Subordinated                           BBB-               BBB-/Watch Neg	
	
Compass Loan Holdings Inc.	
 Preferred Stock                        BB                 BB/Watch Neg	
	
 	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

