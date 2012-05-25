版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 26日 星期六 02:27 BJT

EXPRESSLLC/BRIEF (URGENT)

May 25 Express LLC: * Moodys says express share repurchase authorization is credit negative;

ratings unaffected

