TEXT-S&P says Zions Bancorporation ratings unaffected by Q3 results

Oct 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on Zions
Bancorporation (BBB-/Negative/A-3) are not immediately affected by the
company's third-quarter results, which were generally consistent with our
expectations. Net earnings applicable to common shareholders were approximately
$62 million, compared with $55 million in the previous quarter. A loan-loss
provision credit and lower noninterest expenses aided results, although the
company reported a decline in the core net interest margin (NIM) and lower
noninterest income.
Specifically, the core NIM declined 12 basis points to 3.60% from 3.72% in the
second quarter. We think the fairly high NIM could decline further in 2013, as
adjustable-rate loans reset to lower rates and loans with interest-rate floors
continue to mature. However, we think loan growth could partially offset this.
The loan-loss provision was significantly below net charge-offs, similar to
recent quarters, but reserve coverage appears adequate, in our view.
Loan performance improved again, as the sequential declines in nonperforming
loans, classified loans (excluding FDIC-supported loans), and net charge-offs
demonstrate. Average loans and leases rose modestly from last quarter, and
average total deposits rose 1.2% sequentially. Net impairment losses on
investment securities declined to about $2.7 million, and we believe that
potential additional losses in the portfolio will be modest. Risk-based
capital ratios rose in the quarter as a result of earnings retention, and the
tangible common equity ratio rose to 7.17% from 6.91% at the end of second
quarter. We also view positively the redemption in the third quarter of the
remaining $700 million of the $1.4 billion in cumulative perpetual preferred
shares Zions sold to the U.S. Treasury. This will significantly benefit
earnings available to common shareholders, given the absence of preferred
dividends.