TEXT-S&P revises M/I Homes outlook to stable from negative

May 25 - Overview -- We revised our outlook on M/I Homes to stable from negative. -- The outlook revision acknowledges M/I Homes' recently strengthened liquidity position and incorporates our view that single-family housing fundamentals are slowly improving. -- We expect M/I Homes to maintain adequate liquidity, while investing the bulk of its cash in new communities to bolster sales and gross margins to levels that will support improved profitability. -- We also affirmed our 'B-' corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings and revised our recovery rating on the homebuilder's senior unsecured notes to '3' from '4', indicating our expectations for modestly improved recovery prospects in the event of a payment default. Rating Action On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on M/I Homes Inc. to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B-' corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on the company and revised our recovery rating on the homebuilder's senior unsecured debt to '3' from '4', indicating a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for unsecured note holders in the event of a payment default (see list). Rationale The outlook revision acknowledges M/I Homes' recently strengthened liquidity position and incorporates our view that national single-family housing fundamentals are slowly improving. Earlier this year, M/I Homes extended the maturity of its $140 million secured revolving credit facility from mid-2013 to year-end 2014 and more recently issued $30 million senior unsecured notes through an add-on to its existing $200 million note issue due 2018. We expect M/I Homes to maintain adequate liquidity, while investing the bulk of its cash in new communities to bolster sales and gross margins to levels that support gradually improving profitability over the next one to two years. Standard & Poor's ratings on M/I Homes reflect the homebuilder's "aggressive" financial risk profile, marked by five consecutive years of operating losses and weak EBITDA-based credit metrics. However, we expect M/I Homes' EBITDA-based credit metrics to modestly improve in tandem with gradually improving profitability over the next one to two years. We characterize M/I Homes' business risk profile as "vulnerable," given the homebuilder's comparatively smaller platform and current concentration in certain weaker Midwest housing markets. Columbus, Ohio-based M/I Homes is the nation's 16th largest homebuilder, having delivered 2,346 homes at an estimated average sales price of $243,000 during the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. As of March 31, 2012, the homebuilder operated 122 active communities in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic, and South, selling attached and freestanding single-family homes to mostly entry-level and move-up buyers. We estimate that roughly half of M/I Homes' inventory is in weak, Midwest markets. Although M/I Homes' smaller platform is a credit negative, we view the homebuilder as a dominant player in its respective submarkets. We believe single-family housing fundamentals are slowly improving, albeit, off a record low year in 2011. Standard & Poor's 2012 baseline U.S. economic scenario assumes a 22% increase in housing starts (including multifamily starts) and a 17% rise in new home sales, followed by a more robust recovery in 2013. However, we remain cautious with regard to the impact that a weak economic environment may have on the still-fragile housing recovery; job growth and consumer confidence remain weak, and the overhang of shadow inventory still weighs on many housing markets. M/I Homes posted a narrower $4.4 million pre-tax loss (after $0.1 million of impairment charges) during the first quarter of 2012, compared with a $17.0 million pre-tax loss (after $10.9 million of impairment charges) a year ago. Homebuilding revenue was up 18% due to 15% more deliveries at a 2% higher average sales price (of $249,000), while homebuilding gross margin improved 160 basis points (bps; to 16.9%), largely due to a shift in sales mix toward better-performing communities in stronger housing markets during the quarter. M/I Homes operated 10% more active communities during the first quarter of 2012, compared with the first quarter of 2011, and derived 63% of its deliveries from newer communities (opened after Jan. 1, 2009), compared with 45% during the first quarter of 2011. In part due to an increase in active community count, new contracts were up 17%, while the cancellation rate fell 200 bps (to 14%), contributing to a 33% higher backlog value at quarter-end. We expect M/I Homes to maintain adequate liquidity while investing the bulk of its cash in new communities to bolster sales and gross margins to levels that support gradually improving profitability over the next one to two years. Under our baseline scenario analysis--which contemplates a 15%-20% increase in home deliveries at 3%-7% higher average sales price and modestly stronger homebuilding gross margin (in the low-mid 18% area) in fiscal 2012--we estimate that the homebuilder will return to modest profitability over the next one to two years. We also estimate that debt-to-EBITDA and interest coverage will improve to the areas of 8.0x and 1.5x, respectively, in fiscal 2012 (from 18.4x and 0.7x, respectively, in fiscal 2011). Moreover, our baseline scenario analysis assumes no change in capital structure and a maximum draw on the secured revolving credit facility of $30 million during 2012. Recovery analysis We revised our recovery rating on M/I Homes' senior unsecured notes to '3' from '4', indicating a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for unsecured noteholders in the event of a payment default. Modestly higher assumed inventory levels in our simulated default analysis drove the improved recovery rating. For our complete recovery rating analysis, see "Recovery Report: M/I Homes Inc.'s Recovery Rating Profile," to be published shortly following this report. Liquidity In our view, M/I Homes' liquidity is adequate to cover its capital needs by 1.2x or more over the next 18-24 months. As of March 31, 2012 (pro forma for the $41 million debt maturity that the builder repaid on April 1, 2012, and the $30 million unsecured note add-on that occurred on May 3, 2012), estimated sources of liquidity include: $50 million unrestricted cash and $48 million borrowing availability (based on pledged collateral as of March 31, 2012) on an undrawn $140 million secured revolving credit facility that matures on Dec. 31, 2014. We also expect the homebuilder to free up restricted cash over time by transferring $14 million of cash-collateralized letters of credit to the secured revolving credit facility. With the exception of the company's acquisition of Houston-based Triumph Homes in April of 2012 for an undisclosed amount, M/I Homes' capital needs over the next 18-24 months are largely discretionary. The homebuilder's only debt maturity is in 2018, when $230 million of senior unsecured notes come due. Over the next year, we expect M/I Homes to invest the bulk of its cash and reinvest all of its funds from operations in new communities and grow its inventory by roughly $25 million. As of March 31, 2012, M/I Homes was in compliance with and had sufficient cushion regarding the leverage and tangible-net-worth covenants governing its secured revolving credit facility. However, the facility commitment-level would begin to decrease in $20 million increments beginning Sept. 30, 2013, if interest and adjusted cash flow coverage ratios are each less than 1.5x. Additionally, a restricted payments basket (as defined by the indenture governing the company's senior unsecured notes) was negative $14 million as of March 13, 2012, precluding the homebuilder from paying common and preferred dividends (which are noncumulative). Outlook The stable outlook acknowledges M/I Homes' recently strengthened liquidity and incorporates our view that single-family housing fundamentals are slowly improving. We expect M/I Homes to maintain adequate liquidity, while investing the bulk of its cash in new communities to bolster sales and gross margins to levels that support gradually improving profitability over the next one to two years. We could lower our ratings if the single-family housing market takes another downward turn such that profitability materially weakens or liquidity becomes less than adequate, perhaps due to more aggressive land investment activity than we currently anticipate. Upward rating momentum could be driven by an expanded, more evenly diversified platform that produces stronger EBITDA-based credit metrics. Related Criteria And Research -- The Credit Overhang: The Differing Recovery Trajectories Of U.S. Auto Companies and Homebuilders, published May 21, 2012 -- Industry Report Card: Operating Performance For U.S. Homebuilders Is On The Mend, But Risks Remain, published April 10, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Homebuilders, Strongest To Weakest, published April 10, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Single-Family Homebuilders, published Sept. 27, 2011 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, published Sept. 8, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, published Sept. 14, 2009 Ratings List Outlook Revised, Rating Affirmed To From M/I Homes Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- B-/Negative/-- Ratings Affirmed M/I Homes Inc. Senior Unsecured Local Currency B- Recovery Rating 3 4 Preferred Stock C Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.