TEXT-S&P affirms U.S. Silica Co's 'B+' CCR

May 25 - Overview -- Recent strong operating performance and capacity expansions contribute to our expectations for sand producer U.S. Silica Co., though changing industry dynamics in frac sand markets may challenge its ability to grow profits over the medium term. -- We are affirming our 'B+' rating on U.S. Silica. -- At the same time, we are raising our issue-level rating on the company's senior secured term loan to 'BB-'. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that relatively stable growth in demand for industrial sand as the gradual economic recovery continues should offset exposure to volatility in the frac sand industry. Rating Action On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on Frederick, Md.-based U.S. Silica Co. The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we are raising our issue-level rating on the company's $260 million secured term loan due 2017 to 'BB-' from 'B+' in recognition of the greater prospects for recovery given the company's growth and capacity expansions. We also revised our recovery rating on the loan to '2', indicating our expectation that investors can expect to receive substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a default, from '3'. Rationale The rating affirmation reflects our opinion that the company will encounter increasing headwinds in the hydraulic fracturing (frac) sand industry over the medium term, despite recent favorable near-term operating trends, which produced strong performance metrics in the first quarter. We believe that market competition is intensifying because of an influx of new entrants and capacity expansions coming online over the next 12 months. In addition, though oil and liquids drilling remain relatively strong, low natural gas prices have contributed to recent pullbacks in natural gas drilling. This has resulted in slackening demand and falling prices for fine grade sand products. The combination of these factors leads us to believe that the supply-demand balance in the sand market is on the crux of a shift from chronic undersupply toward possible oversupply, and we believe it may reach a supply saturation point as soon as mid-to-late 2013. The 'B+' rating and stable outlook reflect our assessment of U.S. Silica's business risk profile as "weak," given that its absolute size and scope remain relatively small, even with recent capacity expansions. In addition, the company has significant mine concentration, a smaller reserve base than competitors, and is exposed to cyclical end markets. Our "aggressive" financial risk profile considers the company's majority private equity ownership despite its recent IPO, its history of generating uneven free cash flow from operations, and our view of its "adequate" liquidity. Under our base case scenario, we expect U.S. Silica will produce about 3 million tons of frac sand and 4 million tons of industrial sand in 2012, generating adjusted EBITDA of approximately $130 million. In the near term we expect the company's operating performance will continue to benefit from solid demand for frac sand as a result of the current shortage in the market and oil shale drilling. We expect total debt leverage to be below 3x in 2012 and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt above 25%. In 2013, we expect the company to continue expanding its raw frac sand production capacity and complete construction of a resin-coated sand facility, which we expect will add about $40 million in EBITDA for the year, further reducing leverage. U.S. Silica is a major producer of sand for both industrial applications and for use in hydraulic fracturing. The company has shifted its product mix toward significantly higher margin frac sand production, which we expect to constitute about 40% of total volumes in 2012, versus 30% in 2011. More than half of the company's sales are to cyclical end markets, resulting in potential pressure on revenues in an economic downturn. The company generates about one-third of its EBITDA from one of its mines, making it susceptible to a sharp decline in earnings in the event of an operating disruption that constrains production. Demand in the industrial sand industry tends to be regional because of the somewhat prohibitive cost of transporting most types of the product farther than 200 miles. This does not, however, preclude competitive concentration, since the largest industry players maintain multiple locations to service national accounts. Liquidity In our view, U.S. Silica has adequate liquidity to meet its needs over the next 12 months under our criteria, which incorporates the following assumptions: -- Sources of cash will exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months; -- Sources of cash would continue to exceed uses even if EBITDA were to decline by 30%; and -- The company's compliance with financial maintenance covenants likely would survive a 20% drop in EBITDA without breaching covenant test measures. Total liquidity as of March 31, 2012, consisted of about $85 million in cash and $24 million in availability (after accounting for about $9 million in letters of credit) under its $35 million asset-based loan (ABL) facility due 2015. The company typically generates modest cash flow from operations and does not have particularly intensive working capital needs. Capital expenditures for maintenance total about $15 million annually. We expect the company to spend additional capital on growth projects, including building a resin-coated sand plant in 2013. Therefore, we expect capital expenditures of about $110 million in 2012, with about $35 million in negative free operating cash flow (FOCF). U.S. Silica has historically generated uneven FOCF, though we do expect it to be positive in 2013 and to increase more substantially thereafter as it completes major capital expenditures. U.S. Silica's existing term loan has a maximum leverage ratio covenant and its ABL is subject to a fixed-charge coverage ratio when availability is less than $6.5 million. The company was in compliance with all covenants as of March 31, 2012, and we expect it will continue to comply over the next 12 months with adequate cushion of at least 20%. The capital structure contains no near-term maturities. We do not expect the company to pay dividends in the near term, given that its term loan facility was amended at the time of the IPO to restrict dividends unless leverage falls below 1.5x. In addition, we do not view U.S. Silica as likely to undertake acquisitions in the upcoming months; however, if one should occur, we expect it would be financed in a manner that would not affect our assessment of the company's financial risk profile. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis on U.S. Silica, see our recovery report to be published later on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that U.S. Silica will continue to perform well in 2012 and 2013 as capacity expansions increase earnings, maintaining credit metrics in line with the corporate credit rating despite the challenges we expect in the frac sand industry. Our rating incorporates the expectation that U.S. Silica will maintain leverage below 4.5x and FFO to debt above 20% over the next 12 to 18 months. We could raise the ratings over the medium term as the company continues to expand its production and revenue base, particularly if our view of the prospects for the overall industry improves. Key factors that would contribute to a positive rating action include successful implementation of the anticipated capacity expansions, maintenance of credit metrics at or near current levels, further increases in absolute size and scope, a track record of positive free cash flow generation, increasing reserve levels, and a higher level of mine diversity. We could lower the ratings if credit metrics were to weaken such that we expected adjusted leverage to remain above 4.5x or if market conditions weaken such that liquidity becomes constrained. This may occur if the company fails to implement the new raw sand and resin-coated capacity as anticipated; if competition intensifies, causing pricing to erode more significantly than we currently expect; or if the company increases its leverage to return capital to shareholders or make an acquisition.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed
U.S. Silica Co.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--

Upgraded To From
U.S. Silica Co.
Senior Secured BB- B+
Recovery Rating 2 3 