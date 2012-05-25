TEXT-S&P takes various actions on Eagle Rock Energy

May 25 - Overview -- U.S. midstream energy company Eagle Rock Energy Partners L.P. has increased its scale and continued its moderate financial leverage as it has pursued growth, although geographic diversity and commodity exposure are still weaknesses. -- We are affirming the 'B' corporate credit rating and the stable outlook on the partnership. -- We are revising the recovery rating to '4' from '5' and raising the issue rating on the partnership's $300 million senior unsecured notes to 'B' from 'B-' in part due to higher and more stable cash flows from midstream operations. Rating Action On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services changed its recovery rating on Eagle Rock Energy Partners L.P. (EROC), a master limited partnership (MLP) focused on the upstream and midstream energy sectors, to '4' from '5', indicating that the lenders would receive average recovery (30% to 50%) if a payment default occurs. We also raised the issue rating on the partnership's $300 million senior unsecured notes to 'B' from 'B-'. We also affirmed the corporate credit rating at 'B'. The outlook is stable. Rationale Standard & Poor's ratings on EROC reflect an "aggressive" financial risk profile and a "weak" business risk profile. Credit risks include the industry's inherent commodity price volatility and depletion risk, and EROC's relatively modest scale, geographic concentration, relatively high debt leverage, and the master limited partnership (MLP) structure, which motivates EROC to pay out most of its free cash flow (after maintenance capital spending) to unitholders each quarter. In our view, upstream businesses are not well suited for the MLP structure due to the cash flow risk associated with commodity price exposure and depleting reserves. We expected distribution coverage over the next few quarters to be lower than 1x, which considerably weakens the partnership's financial profile. These risks are partially offset by some fee-based cash flows in the midstream business unit, and the partnership's significant commodity price hedges and adequate pro forma liquidity. Owned 40% by private equity fund Natural Gas Partners (NGP), EROC is fairly unique in the MLP universe, given its mix of midstream and upstream business units. In 2012, we expect the EBITDA breakdown to be roughly 45% midstream and 55% upstream, but this breakdown will vary depending on commodity prices and the partnership's future acquisitions. The main contributions to midstream cash flow are from natural gas liquids (NGL) prices and drilling. Compared with most peers, EROC's midstream footprint is modest. Its assets are located in the Texas Panhandle, East Texas, South Texas, and the Gulf of Mexico regions, the most significant being the Texas Panhandle and East Texas assets. Given the disparity between NGL and natural gas prices, we expect that the oil and gas industry will continue to drill liquids-rich areas aggressively, which should benefit EROC, especially its legacy and recently developed assets in the Panhandle. We also expect the partnership to exploit its proximity to the Austin-Chalk area in East Texas, which will help offset declines in the dry gas areas. In the midstream unit, roughly 36% of throughput comes from fee-based contracts, and 64% have direct exposure to commodity prices. Even the fee-based EBITDA, however, can be subject to volume risk if producers scale back drilling. On a different note, we expect the recent fire and subsequent shut-in at the Phoenix-Arrington Ranch processing facility to minimally impact cash flows by around $3 million dollars over the next few months. The performance of the upstream business segment depends primarily on commodity prices (crude oil, NGL, and, to a lesser extent, natural gas and sulfur) and production levels. Historically, EROC has faced operational challenges in this business, with production levels being well below expectations due to a shut-in at a key third-party processing plant, which we estimate will only minimally affect cash flows. With the partnership's mid-2011 acquisition of Crow Creek Energy II LLC, another NGP-affiliated company, EROC's upstream operations have more than doubled in size, with daily production increasing from 33 million cubic feet equivalent (mmcfe) to about 87 mmcfe, which is still small, relative to most rated stand-alone upstream companies. The Crow Creek assets are largely in the Golden Trend and Cana Shale plays in Oklahoma, and will be key to the partnership's growth strategy. EROC's legacy assets, largely in Alabama and East Texas, are relatively mature, and the new company's future drilling locations largely relate to the acreage positions acquired from Crow Creek, primarily the Cana Shale. We view EROC's position in the liquids-rich Cana Shale play as highly prospective, but we also note that the vast majority of its acreage consists of nonoperated working interests. As such, the pace of development largely lies outside of EROC's control. Also noteworthy are the partnership's Alabama properties, which, in addition to liquids and natural gas, produce sulfur, for which prices have historically been highly volatile. However, $40 million to $50 million of mandatory regulated capital expenses related to the sulfur recovery unit in the Big Escambia and Flomation plants also restrict the partnership's ability to invest in growth projects in the near term. We consider EROC's financial risk profile to be aggressive. As of March 31, 2012, debt to EBITDA was 3.4x, and EBITDA to interest was 6.2x. Including our adjustments for asset-retirement obligations and operating leases, total outstanding debt stood at about $850 million, consisting mainly of borrowings under its revolving credit facility and the $300 million senior unsecured notes. Over the next year, we expect the company's debt to EBITDA will be around 3.6x, however, there could be some volatility in these cash flows depending on market conditions. In addition, we expect distribution coverage to decline to less than 1x over the next few quarters partially due to its capital spending requirements. Thereafter, we expect this ratio to go back up to about 1.2x which is appropriate given the business mix. The partnership's cash flows will continuously be subject to commodity price risk in its businesses, but it does mitigate the risk with hedges. Overall, the partnership has hedged about 85% of its commodity exposure in 2012, and about 75% in 2013, which provides higher cash flow visibility. We expect that the partnership will continue to hedge aggressively. Unlike most pure-play midstream MLPs, EROC faces depletion risk, meaning that it must continuously drill new wells to offset the inherent production declines in its producing wells. While the partnership's overall first-year decline curves are relatively modest, we expect them to increase over time, given EROC's focus on the Cana Shale play, where first-year decline curves are generally above 80%. Management estimates maintenance capital spending, required for reserve replacement, is roughly 25% of EBITDA, although this percentage will undoubtedly increase in a low-price environment because drilling and production costs tend to be somewhat sticky when commodity prices fall. Liquidity We assess EROC's liquidity as adequate, with our estimated sources exceeding uses by about 1.4x during the next 12 months. As of March 31, 2011, we estimate that the partnership's sources of liquidity consist of funds from operations of around $200 million and about $150 million of availability under EROC's $1.2 billion asset-based lending revolving credit facility, which has an initial borrowing base of $675 million. We have assumed that EROC's primary uses of cash for the next 12 months will consist of capital spending of $250 million to $300 million, of which we consider only about $150 million to be maintenance and long-term growth expenses, and distributions to unitholders of around $90 million. EROC's revolving credit facility is governed by a somewhat unique borrowing base, in which the lender group ascribes value to the partnership's upstream business based on a present-value calculation of its reserve base and a separate EBITDA-based calculation related to its midstream business. Like most upstream companies, EROC's liquidity would be subject to borrowing-base decreases in a low-commodity-price environment. In addition, the revolving credit facility has several financial covenants: -- Maximum leverage ratio of 4.5x, -- Minimum current ratio of 1.0x, and -- Minimum interest coverage ratio of 2.50x. Recovery analysis The rating on EROC's senior unsecured debt is 'B' (the same as the corporate credit rating), and the recovery rating is '4', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive modest recovery (30% to 50%) if a payment default occurs. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on EROC to be published shortly.) Outlook The outlook on the rating is stable and reflects our expectations that EROC will adequately manage its recent Crow Creek acquisition, maintain debt to EBITDA in the 3.5x to 4.0x area with our adjustments, and keep adequate liquidity. We could lower the ratings if EROC's debt to EBITDA consistently exceeds 4.5x, which could result from combination of several factors, such as lower volumes, lower commodity prices, operational challenges that result in lower production or higher drilling costs, or a debt-financed acquisition. We could consider an upgrade if EROC grows scale with leverage below 4.0x, continues to build its operational track record, and distribution coverage, which we expect will be below 1x over the next two quarters, goes steadily back up to around 1.2x. Related Criteria And Research -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, April 18, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 Ratings List Rating Affirmed Eagle Rock Energy Partners L.P. Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- Rating Raised; Recovery Rating Revised To From Senior unsecured B B- Recovery rating 4 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. 