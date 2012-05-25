TEXT-S&P assigns 'BB-' rating to On Assignment

Overview
-- U.S. staffing company On Assignment has put in place a $540
million credit facility to fund its acquisition of Apex Systems and to refinance
existing debt.
-- We are assigning our 'BB-' corporate credit rating to the company with
a stable outlook, and rating the credit facility 'BB-' with a recovery rating
of '3'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company will reduce
leverage and maintain adequate covenant headroom for the rating in the future.
Rating Action
On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Calabasas,
Calif.-based On Assignment Inc. its 'BB-' corporate credit rating. The rating
outlook is stable.
We also assigned the company's $540 million senior secured credit facility our
'BB-' issue-level rating (the same as the corporate credit rating on the
company) with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of
meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment
default. The facility consists of a $100 million term loan A due 2017, a $365
million term loan B due 2019, and a $75 million revolver due 2017. The company
used the net proceeds and newly issued common stock to pay for its May 2012
$600 million acquisition of Apex Systems Inc. (unrated) and to refinance its
existing debt.
Rationale
The 'BB-' rating reflects our expectation that On Assignment will be able to
reduce leverage, generate positive discretionary cash flow, and maintain an
adequate cushion of covenant compliance over the intermediate term. We view
the company's business risk profile as "weak" (based on our criteria) because
of the cyclical nature of the staffing business and its small market share in
a fragmented and highly competitive industry. We view On Assignment's
financial risk profile as "significant," based on its moderately high pro
forma debt-to-EBITDA ratio relative to its scale of operations. We expect pro
forma leverage, adjusted for operating leases, to decline to the high-3x area
in the second half of 2012.
Following the acquisition, which essentially doubled the size of the company,
On Assignment is primarily an IT staffing firm, but also operates in life
sciences staffing, physician staffing, travel nursing, and allied health care.
The customer base is diversified, with the top 10 customers accounting for 21%
of 2011 pro forma revenues. Nevertheless, On Assignment has significant
exposure to IT staffing industry fundamentals. The IT staffing industry is
very competitive and we believe this will continue, if not intensify, with the
entrance of large international staffing firms into the market. Despite its
position as the second-largest IT staffing firm in the U.S., the combined
company is relatively small and does not command a large market share in this
fragmented industry. Professional staffing is very cyclical, and profit levels
can drop dramatically during downturns. EBITDA margins in the staffing
industry tend to be low, although they are higher for companies serving higher
end, niche markets.
Under our base-case scenario, we expect 2012 pro forma revenue and EBITDA
(before stock compensation) to growth at a low- to mid-teen percentage rate.
We expect strong end-market demand in IT staffing, which accounts for roughly
75% of combined sales, to drive revenue growth. We anticipate that Apex
Systems and Oxford Global Resources (On Assignment's IT staffing and
engineering segment) will both grow over 15% in 2012. We also expect
double-digit percent growth in physician services revenue due to the benefit
of full-year ownership of HealthCare Partners Inc. (HCP; which the company
acquired last summer), high-single-digit percent growth in life sciences, and
low- to mid-single-digit percent growth in health care. We believe the
combined company's EBITDA margin (after stock compensation expense) will be at
or slightly below 9% in 2012, with the gross margin staying relatively steady
and some operating leverage from increased scale. We expect the EBITDA margin
to remain above staffing industry averages owing to the company's position in
higher-value-added professional staffing markets.
In 2011, pro forma consolidated revenue grew by roughly one-third and EBITDA
(before stock compensation expense) grew by more than half. Excluding
acquisitions, pro forma revenue grew 29%. Apex Systems' revenue increased 29%
through further penetration of current accounts and a focus on attractive
industries. Oxford Global Resources jumped 49% due to a 41% increase in the
number of professionals on assignment and an increase in average bill rate.
The increased number of placements reflected companies growing their capital
expenditures. Physician services increased 9.5%, largely because of the HCP
acquisition, while life sciences grew 42% as a result of strong organic growth
and the company's 2011 acquisition of Valesta. Health care revenues increased
24% due to improving economic trends in the health care sector. EBITDA growth
was due to the containment of sales, general, and administrative expenses,
allowing for significant operating leverage.
Including our operating lease adjustment and potential earn-outs, debt to
EBITDA, pro forma for the transaction, is 4.1x based on 2011 EBITDA (before
stock compensation expense). Adjusted leverage is at the high end of the
indicative debt-to-EBITDA range of 3x-4x that characterizes a significant
financial risk under Standard & Poor's criteria. We expect leverage to be
reduced throughout 2012 through modest debt repayment and EBITDA growth, and
for leverage to be below 4x by the end of the year. Pro forma for the
transaction, we expect lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest to be around
5.5x in 2012.
Conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow for staffing varies,
depending on swings in working capital. Working capital uses are greatest
during times of growth, while working capital becomes a source of cash flow
typically in the first year of a downturn. In the second half of 2012, we
expect conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow to be around 40%.
Liquidity
In our view, On Assignment will have "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs
over the next 12 to 18 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile
incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to
18 months will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more.
-- We also expect that net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA
were to decline by 15%.
-- We expect that the company would be able to maintain covenant
compliance, even with a 15% decrease in EBITDA.
-- In our view, the company has the ability to absorb, with limited need
for refinancing, low-probability, high-impact events over the next 12 months.
-- We believe the company currently has good relationships with its banks.
Liquidity sources include an expected cash balance of $10 million at the close
of the financing transaction, $50 million of availability under the revolving
credit facility, and expected discretionary cash flow. Primary uses of
liquidity include capital expenditures of $10 million to $15 million a year
and working capital needs, which can be sizable during periods of high growth.
Our base case indicates discretionary cash flow of at around $30 million in
the second half of 2012 and $60 million to $70 million in 2013. Mandatory
amortization is $13.7 million in 2013, although the company does have a
mandatory 50% free cash flow sweep when the year-end leverage ratio is greater
than 2.5x.
We expect On Assignment to have an adequate margin of compliance with its
total leverage covenant, which starts at 4.5x on Sept. 30, 2012, and steps
down to 4.25x at Dec. 31, 2012, and then 4.0x at Sept. 30, 2013. We estimate
that pro forma leverage at March 31, 2012 was roughly 3.7x, and we expect the
company to maintain at least a 20% cushion of compliance over the intermediate
term, despite the step-down schedule through 2015.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on On Assignment,
to be published separately on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that On Assignment will
continue to reduce lease-adjusted leverage, generate positive discretionary
cash flow, and maintain an adequate cushion of compliance with its covenants.
We could lower the rating if operating performance weakens, leverage increases
above 4.25x, and the cushion of compliance with covenants narrows below 15%.
This could occur if EBITDA fails to grow at least 7% from Dec. 31, 2011
levels.
Although less likely over the intermediate term, we could raise the rating if
the company profitably and meaningfully increases its scale, preserves it
current EBITDA margin, and significantly reduces leverage.
Ratings List
New Ratings
On Assignment Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--
Senior Secured
US$365 mil term bank ln due 2019 BB-
Recovery Rating 3
US$75 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 BB-
Recovery Rating 3
US$100 mil term A bank ln due 2017 BB-
Recovery Rating 3
