TEXT-S&P rates Localiza Rent a Car planned debenture 'brAAA'

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'brAAA' national scale rating to Localiza Rent a Car S.A.'s upcoming debentures issuance of up to R$300 million due 2019. We expect the company to use the proceeds to improve its debt profile and acquire new vehicles. Our 'BBB-' global scale and 'brAAA' national scale corporate ratings on Brazil-based Localiza reflect our expectations that the company will continue benefiting from its leading market position in the car and fleet rental segments, with a more conservative growth strategy that will allow it to finance a significant portion of its fleet expansion internally. This will allow Localiza to use new debt issuances mainly to refinance maturities or prepay more expensive debt. Furthermore, we expect the rental market in Brazil to continue to grow. We also expect Localiza to continue to benefit from its operating efficiency and larger scale to strengthen its cash flows further and reduce its debt. This could lead to an improvement in credit metrics, such as total debt to EBITDA of about 2.0x, and funds from operations to debt of more than 30% in the next several years. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH