TEXT-S&P: Kinetic Concepts ratings unaffected by amendment

Oct 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
San Antonio, Texas-based medical technology company Kinetic Concepts Inc.
(subsidiary of Centaur Guernsey L.P. Inc.) are not affected by the company's
intention to amend its credit facility. The credit facility consists of a $200
million revolver due 2016, $1.975 billion term loan B-1 due 2018, and a $325
million term loan B-2 due 2016. The issue-level rating on the facility is
currently 'BB-', with a recovery rating of '1', indicating very high recovery
(90% to 100%) for lenders in the event of a payment default. The amendment will
lower the interest rates on the facility and provide flexibility for the
repurchase of up to $250 million of senior secured and/or senior unsecured
notes. While we view positively the 
interest cost savings and potential repayment of high cost debt, it is not 
significant enough to alter our 'B' rating or stable outlook on the company.

The ratings on Kinetic Concepts Inc. (KCI) overwhelmingly reflect the 
company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile following its LBO and 
"fair" business risk profile. The fair business risk profile incorporates 
KCI's significant dependence on vacuum-assisted closure (VAC) devices, market 
share losses, and pricing pressures for VAC devices, as well as generally 
well-entrenched market positions and rapid growth at the LifeCell division. 
The financial risk profile reflects adjusted debt to EBITDA following the LBO, 
per Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' calculations, of more than 7x, which 
we expect to drop to about 6.4x in 2012.

RATINGS LIST

Ratings Unchanged

Kinetic Concepts Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating         B/Stable/--
 Senior Secured
  Second-lien notes due 2018     B
   Recovery Rating               4
  Term B-1 loan due 2018         BB-
   Recovery Rating               1
  Revolver due 2016              BB-
   Recovery Rating               1
  Term B-2 loan due 2016         BB-
   Recovery Rating               1
 Senior Unsecured
  Senior notes due 2019          CCC+
   Recovery Rating               6


