TEXT-S&P revises Neustar outlook to developing

Overview -- Vendor selection for Neustar Inc.'s number portability administration center (NPAC) contracts will be determined within the next 12 months. -- We are affirming our 'BB' corporate credit rating on the company and revising the outlook to developing from stable. -- The developing outlook reflects our expectation that we could either raise or lower the ratings depending on the outcome of the vendor selection. Rating Action On Oct. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB' corporate credit rating on Sterling, Va.-based Neustar Inc. and revised the outlook to developing from stable. Rationale The outlook revision is based on our expectation that within the next 12 months vendor selection for the number portability administration center services (NPAC) contracts that Neustar currently services will be determined, and the outcome could lead to an upgrade or downgrade of our ratings on the company. If Neustar is successful in renewing the contract under favorable terms, we could raise the ratings. This would provide Neustar revenue stability beyond 2015 for about half of its business. Conversely, if the company is unable to renew the NPAC contracts or renews with significant price concessions, we could lower the ratings, since this could adversely affect revenue and EBITDA levels and potentially result in higher leverage. The ratings on Neustar reflect a business risk profile which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services considers "fair," coupled with an "intermediate" financial risk profile. The company benefits from a high degree of near-term predictability for nearly 50% of its revenues, which derive from the NPAC contracts. These include wireline and wireless number portability, managing the allocation of pooled blocks of telephone numbers, and providing other network management services in the U.S. under seven exclusive contracts through June 2015 with an industry group representing all telecom service providers in the U.S. These contracts include fixed fees, as well as some annual escalators. We expect the request for proposal phase for the next NPAC contracts to begin before the end of 2012 and the ultimate vendor to be selected in May 2013, at the earliest. We believe that Neustar has reasonable prospects to retain these contracts given its long-history of providing number portability services to the telecommunications industry and its status as a neutral vendor, which is an important component for the selection process. Partial mitigating factors include a high degree of customer and industry concentration, uncertain longer term growth prospects from newer business lines, and consumer privacy and security risks inherent in all customer-related data management businesses. Our ratings incorporate the expectation that operating lease-adjusted leverage will remain in the 2x area or below for the foreseeable future, with potential improvement dependent on growth from newer business lines. Apart from its core carrier services business, Neustar also provides domain name services (DNS) to enterprise customers. The company manages these directories to direct, prioritize, and manage Internet traffic. Revenues come from initial set-up fees, monthly recurring fees, and usage-based fees for transactions in excess of pre-established monthly minimums. Contracts in this segment range from one to nine years. Neustar also provides common short codes used by content aggregators that implement applications for media and content companies. Additionally, the company provides a suite of DNS products for the direction and management of Internet traffic, resolution of Internet inquiries, and security protection. Collectively, enterprise services account for about 20% of the Neustar's revenue, but also provide some good growth potential. In November 2011, the company acquired TARGUS Information Corp. for about $650 million in cash. TARGUS provides traditional caller ID services as well as online information services, such as lead verification. A unique value proposition for the business is to deliver clients with accurate real-time information about whom they are interacting with (i.e., their customers), and in some cases provide additional information to enhance the interaction. Its proprietary data repository with key identifiers and demographic attributes provides the company its competitive advantage and serves as the focal point for all its products. While we do not expect TARGUS to offer any meaningful operating synergies, the acquisition allows Neustar to diversify its revenue base while providing a broader suite of services to its enterprise customers. Total debt to last-quarter-annualized EBITDA as of June 30, 2012, was modest at about 1.6x. Our rating incorporates the expectation that Neustar's leverage will remain around 2x or lower on an ongoing basis, given our expectation for modest growth in EBITDA although we believe that longer-term leverage improvement could be constrained by an aggressive financial policy, including share repurchases or debt-financed acquisitions. We expect that funds from operations (FFO) to debt will be in excess of 35%, which is supportive of the intermediate financial risk assessment. Moreover, we believe that the company will generate free operating cash flow of at least $175 million annually given the low capital intensity of its business. However, we assume that a significant portion of the company's FOCF will be consumed by share repurchases, and therefore have assumed no debt repayment beyond the bank credit facility excess cash flow sweep and mandatory amortization. Liquidity We are revising our assessment of Neustar's liquidity to "strong" from "adequate." Sources of liquidity include about $132 million of cash, an undrawn $100 million senior secured revolver, and estimated FFO of at least $200 million in 2012. We expect that cash uses will include about $55 million to $60 million of capital expenditures, annual debt amortization of $6 million, and share repurchases, although the actual level of repurchases will likely depend on FOCF generation. We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 2x over the next 12 months, and at least 1x coverage in the 12 months thereafter, and we expect sources to remain positive, even with a 30% decline in EBITDA. The bank credit facility contains a maximum 2.5x total leverage covenant, which steps down to 2.25x on March 31, 2013, and 1.0x fixed-charge covenant. We expect the company will maintain at least a 30% cushion under its tightest covenant over the next year. Outlook The outlook is developing. We expect that the company's NPAC services will provide stability and predictability to its overall base of business and associated cash flows over at least the next year. However, we could raise the ratings if the company is able to renew the NPAC contracts on favorable terms. This would provide Neustar with revenue stability beyond 2015 for about half of its business. A ratings upgrade would also be predicated on the company maintaining an "intermediate" financial risk profile, including leverage of around 2x. Conversely, a downgrade could occur if Neustar is unable to renew the NPAC contracts or if it renewed the contracts on significantly less favorable terms than its prior contract, since this would adversely affect revenue and EBITDA levels and could prompt us to revise downward our business and financial risk assessment of the company. We could also lower the ratings if Neustar were to materially modify its financial policy, including substantially increasing its stock repurchase plans or pursuing material debt-financed acquisitions, such that leverage were to increase to the mid-3x area or higher. 