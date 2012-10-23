版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 24日 星期三 04:51 BJT

TEXT-Fitch rates PepsiCo note issuance 'A', outlook stable

Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to PepsiCo, Inc.'s
(PepsiCo) newly issued GBP500 million 2.5% notes due Nov. 1, 2022. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. PepsiCo plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate
purposes, including the repayment of commercial paper which totaled $900 million
at Sept. 8, 2012. 

The notes will be issued by PepsiCo, Inc. and will rank equally with PepsiCo's 
senior unsecured obligations. The notes are being issued under the company's 
existing indenture dated May 21, 2007. Significant covenants include limitations
on secured debt. PepsiCo is not bound by any financial covenants. The notes are 
callable by PepsiCo subject to a make-whole provision. 

PepsiCo's ratings reflect its considerable financial flexibility, consistent 
generation of significant cash flow from operations (CFO) and free cash flow 
(FCF). PepsiCo has generated an average of over $7.5 billion of CFO and $2.1 
billion of FCF annually since 2007. 

The ratings incorporate PepsiCo's generally shareholder-friendly position as 
share buybacks have averaged a net $2.5 billion annually over the past five 
years. The company's large dividend of more than $3.0 billion has grown by 5% or
more annually for the past five fiscal years. PepsiCo anticipates dividends and 
share repurchases to total more than $6 billion in 2012.(New York Ratings Team)

