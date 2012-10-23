TEXT-Fitch assigns 'B-/RR4' to Sifco's senior secured notes

Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'B-/RR4' rating to Sifco Capital Luxembourg S.A.'s (Sifco Luxembourg) proposed USD200 million senior secured notes due in 2018. The notes will be fully guaranteed by Sifco S.A. (Sifco) and its subsidiaries. Fitch currently rates Sifco as follows: --Foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) 'B-'; --USD75 million senior unsecured notes due 2016 'B-/RR4'; --National scale long-term rating 'BB+(bra)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. High Leverage: Sifco's 'B-' and 'BB+(bra)' ratings reflect its highly leveraged capital structure. The company's net adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 5.3 times (x) during the last 12 months (LTM) ended June 30, 2012. Total adjusted debt of BRL777 million includes BRL33 million of debt of related companies of Grupo Brasil that Sifco has guaranteed. This related party debt is expected to be refinanced and the guarantee released within two years. The company's balance sheet debt of BRL744 million compares with BRL110 million of EBITDA during the LTM and a cash balance of BRL200 million. Tax refinancing is a significant part of Sifco's total debt. As of June 30, 2012, the total amount of refinanced taxes was BRL211 million. The majority of tax refinancing is composed of REFIS, which has a 180 month amortization period. Fitch expects Sifco's leverage to be in the 4.5x to 5.0x range by the end of 2013. The moderate decline in leverage will be driven by an increase in operating cash flow, lower capital expenditures, and the receipt of about BRL71 million of cash from the aforementioned transaction. High interest expenses will continue to constrain free cash flow and will limit a material reduction in debt. Liquidity Is Low, Operating Results Should Improve: Over the past few years, the company's short-term debt as a percentage of total debt has climbed to 49% from 39%. This growth has continued to elevate refinancing risk. As of June 30, 2012, Sifco had BRL356 million of short-term debt and BRL200 million of cash and marketable securities. Most of the company's cash is needed to manage sharp cycles in the auto industry and is not available to repay short-term debt. During the LTM, Sifco generated BRL138 million of cash flow from operations - this is a decline from BRL204 million during 2011. Results have been hurt by the changes in emission standards for trucks and buses during 2012 that resulted in a sharp decline in sales during this year, as many sales were accelerated to 2011 in anticipation of this change. Economic growth in Brazil in excess of 4% during 2013, as well as a more normal market for truck and bus sales, should translate into higher demand for vehicles and should positively impact the company's cash flow. Spin Off Is Slightly Positive: Sifco announced today its spin off from Grupo Brasil (GB) to the former owners of GB. As part of this transaction, GB and two of its subsidiaries - MTP and Karmann Ghia - were sold to private investors. Fitch views this transaction as positive. In the past, Sifco had provided financial support to affiliated companies at GB that had weak capital structures. As part of the transaction, Sifco's BRL287 million of account receivables from related parties will be partially reduced through the receipt of BRL33 million through the transfer of two real estate properties from GB and the repayment of BRL38 million of receivables with proceeds from an asset sale. Potential Rating Or Outlook Drivers: The ratings could be affected positively by an improvement in the company's liquidity position and/or a successful refinancing of its short-term debt. Strong cash generation on a sustainable basis that resulted in free cash flow for debt reduction would also be viewed positively. A downturn in the company's operating results and increasing leverage could lead to a negative rating action. The inability to refinance short-term debt could also lead to rating downgrades. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and