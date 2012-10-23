版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 24日 星期三 05:24 BJT

TEXT-S&P raises Hawaiian Telcom rating to 'B'

Overview
     -- Local telephone provider Hawaiian Telcom Holdco Inc. has offset
most of the financial impact of its loss of residential telephone voice
customers through increased sales of data-centric products and video services.
     -- Hawaiian Telcom's continuing deployment of upgraded plant provides it 
with the potential to diversify revenue streams and strengthen its market 
position relative to the incumbent cable television operator.
     -- We have raised the corporate credit rating on Hawaiian Telcom to 'B' 
from 'B-' and raised the rating on Hawaiian Telcom Communications Inc.'s 
senior secured debt to 'B' from 'B-'.
     -- While we expect the EBITDA margin to modestly weaken due to video 
rollout costs, the stable outlook is based on our expectation that the company 
will maintain debt leverage of no more than the low-4x area.

Rating Action
On Oct. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 
credit rating on Hawaiian Telcom Holdco Inc. to 'B' from 'B-'. The outlook is 
stable. At the same time, we raised the issue-level rating on Hawaiian Telcom 
Communications Inc.'s approximately $300 million of outstanding senior secured 
debt to `B' from 'B-'. The recovery rating on the secured debt remains at `3', 
indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event 
of a payment default.

Rationale
The upgrade incorporates our expectation that Hawaiian Telcom Holdco Inc. will 
continue to offset much of the impact of continued substantial erosion in its 
residential access line business with increases in business segment services 
and a buildup in video revenues as it more widely deploys that nascent 
service. The rating continues to reflect our view of a "vulnerable" business 
risk profile: As the incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) for the state of 
Hawaii, Hawaiian Telcom, along with its ILEC peers, has been affected by the 
secular decline of the wireline industry as residential customers are lost to 
cable telephony and to wireless substitution (the latter phenomenon where the 
customer has no landline voice connection). Hawaiian Telcom has been losing 
residential telephone customers in the mid- to upper-single-digit percentage 
area over the past few years and has not been able to effectively stem those 
losses. However, approximately 45% of total access lines are business 
customers, which are less vulnerable to competitive losses. As a result, with 
only limited erosion of business lines, some increases in data and business 
services and, most recently, revenue contribution from the new "Hawaiian 
Telcom TV" video service, the company has been able to limit consolidated 
revenue declines to the low-single-digit percentage area over the past two 
years.

The rating incorporates an "aggressive" financial risk profile under our 
criteria. Debt leverage, including our adjustments for pension obligations, is 
in the mid-3x area but we expect it will rise modestly as marketing and 
installation costs related to the continued rollout of Hawaiian Telcom TV 
dampen EBITDA. Hawaiian Telcom began commercial rollout of its video service 
in July 2011 and had about 6,000 subscribers at June 30, 2012. Until Hawaiian 
Telcom TV gains substantial scale, which will take at least a couple of years, 
the video segment is unlikely to produce meaningful EBITDA. As a result, with 
only minimal scheduled amortization and given significant capital spending, 
including for the buildout of Hawaiian Telcom TV throughout Oahu, leverage 
could increase to the low-4x area over the next one to two years, but that 
metric would still be commensurate with an aggressive financial risk profile 
and supportive of the rating.

Liquidity
We view Hawaiian Telcom as having "adequate" liquidity. We expect the company 
to be close to free operating cash flow neutral over the next 12 months as 
capital spending largely consumes funds from operations (FFO). Annual debt 
amortization is modest at 1% of the term loan. Sources of liquidity include a 
cash balance of about $66 million at June 30, 2012, full availability under 
the $30 million revolving credit facility and our expectation that annual FFO 
will be about the $70 million to $80 million range over the next 12 months. 
Uses of liquidity include about $22 million of annual cash interest expense, 
the $3 million in principal amortization and annual capital expenditures that 
we expect to be $70 million area. We do not anticipate share repurchases, 
dividends, or major acquisitions. We expect sources of liquidity to exceed 
uses by 1.5x over the next 12 months. We expect the company to have cushion 
under its leverage covenant of 15% through at least the third quarter of 2013. 
Our base-case scenario indicates that cushion will be less than 15% when that 
covenant tightens in the fourth quarter of 2013; however, we do expect the 
company to have a substantial cash balance, of about $50 million, at that time.

Recovery analysis
We rate Hawaiian Telcom Communications Inc.'s $300 million senior secured 
credit facility 'B' (the same as the corporate credit rating on Hawaiian 
Telcom Holdco.). Our recovery rating on this debt is '3', indicating our 
expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a 
payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report 
to be published on RatingsDirect after release of this report.)

Outlook
The outlook is stable. Our base-case scenario anticipates that the company's 
consolidated service revenues will trend modestly lower to flat. That scenario 
envisions continuing loss of access lines in the mid-single-digit percentage 
area (blend of residential and business lines) as well as declines in the 
long-distance and wholesale segments. We expect at least some of the wireline 
erosion will be offset by an increase in revenue in some business service 
segments, including wireless tower backhaul, and increasingly from video as 
the company further deploys that service on Oahu. We believe start-up costs 
for the video rollout will likely dampen EBITDA. As a result, with only 
limited schedule amortization of the term loan, debt leverage will likely 
increase from the mid-3x area to the low-4x area, but that metric remains 
consistent with our view of an aggressive financial risk profile and 
supportive of the rating. We could lower the rating if residential line losses 
approach 10% and the company fails to take meaningful video share from Oceanic 
Time Warner Cable, the well-entrenched cable incumbent. Given the substantial 
upfront marketing and provisioning costs related to its video venture, as well 
as the high programming costs characteristic of a small pay television 
provider, if Hawaiian cannot move toward video penetration of serviceable 
homes in at least the mid- to upper-teen percentage range, free operating cash 
flow could turn markedly negative. This could stress liquidity and lead to a 
downgrade. Conversely, we see limited prospects for an upgrade over the next 
year as the secular decline of wireline, coupled with the high costs of 
rolling out video, will defer the meaningful improvement in financial measures 
that would warrant a rating upgrade. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
     -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies' Maturities Are Manageable, But 
Lower-Rated Issuers Face Some Liquidity Challenges, July 23, 2012
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 
2012
     -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. 
Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

Ratings List

Upgraded
                                        To                 From
Hawaiian Telcom Holdco Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        B-/Positive/--

Hawaiian Telcom Communications Inc.
 Senior Secured                         B                  B-
   Recovery Rating                      3                  3
 


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐