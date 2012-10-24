版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 24日 星期三 22:34 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's rates Metals USA Holdings proposed term loan

Oct 24 Moody's assigns B2 rating to the proposed $275 million term loan of Metals USA; outlook stable

