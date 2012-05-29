版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 29日 星期二 23:58 BJT

EASTMANCHEMICAL/BRIEF (URGENT)

May 29 Eastman Chemical Co : * Moodys assigns baa2 ratings to eastmans note offerings * Rpt-moodys assigns baa2 ratings to eastmans note offerings

