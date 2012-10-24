版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 24日 星期三 23:09 BJT

TEXT-S&P raises McJunkin Red Man proposed notes rating

Oct 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it raised its
issue-level rating on McJunkin Red Man Corp.'s proposed $650 million senior
secured credit facility to 'B+' (same as the corporate credit rating) from 'B'.
We also revised the recovery rating to '4', indicating our expectation of
average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default
under our scenario, from '5'.

The raised rating issue level rating and revised recovery rating reflect 
higher recovery prospects for lenders due to a revised term loan capital 
structure in which the issuer will decrease the term loan to $650 million from 
$750 million. The company will use proceeds from the proposed term loan and a 
higher proportion of asset-based lending (ABL) facility balances to repay its 
existing 9.5% senior secured notes due 2016. We anticipate we will withdraw 
our rating on McJunkin's existing notes when the company successfully 
completes the refinancing. 

The 'B+' corporate credit rating and positive outlook on McJunkin Red Man 
reflect our view that recent margin expansions and lower debt levels may 
result in credit metrics that are more in line with a higher rating over the 
next year. The rating also incorporates what we consider to be the combination 
of McJunkin's "weak" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk 
profile. The business risk profile balances the company's large scale, scope, 
and diversity against its position in the highly fragmented, competitive 
distribution industry. The industry's business model characteristically 
exhibits low margins and requires high levels of inventory spending. We also 
note McJunkin's dependence on volatile energy-based end markets, which can 
cause earnings to fluctuate. The aggressive financial risk profile takes into 
account the company's lighter debt load and our "strong" liquidity assessment, 
but also considers its substantial working capital needs and that the 
company's private equity holders still retain a significant ownership stake 
following the public offering. 

For our full corporate rating rationale, please see, "McJunkin Red Man Corp. 
Outlook Revised To Positive, 'B+' Rating Affirmed; New Loan Rated 'B'," 
published on RatingsDirect on Oct. 5, 2012.

RATING LIST

McJunkin Red Man Corp.
 Corporate credit rating              B+/Positive

Rating Raised; Recovery Rating Revised

                                      To       From
McJunkin Red Man Corp.
 US$650 mil term bank ln due 2019     B+       B
 Recovery Rating                      4        5


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐