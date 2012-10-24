版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Windsor Financing LLC

Overview
     -- U.S. power generator Windsor Financing LLC is issuing a proposed $246 
million senior secured term loan B due October 2019. Windsor will use proceeds 
from the notes to repay its 2006 senior and subordinated debt.
     -- We are assigning our preliminary 'BB+' rating to the term loan and our 
preliminary '1' recovery rating to the loan. 
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that contractual revenues will 
comfortably cover debt service throughout the debt tenor and allow for only 
moderate refinancing risk at maturity.   

Rating Action
On Oct. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 
'BB+' rating to Windsor Financing LLC's proposed $246 million senior secured 
term loan B due October 2019. We also assigned our preliminary '1' recovery 
rating to the loan. Windsor will use proceeds from the notes to repay its 2006 
senior and subordinated debt, among other uses. The outlook is stable.

Rationale
Windsor is a special-purpose, bankruptcy-remote operating entity formed in 
2006 to refinance debt for three stoker coal-fired cogeneration power plants. 
Windsor's activities are essentially restricted to owning and operating the 
three plants. The project benefits from an independent manager whose vote is 
required for bankruptcy-related matters. Windsor will issue the senior secured 
debt, which wholly owned operating subsidiaries Spruance Genco LLC and 
Edgecombe Genco LLC will guarantee. Windsor is wholly owned by Calypso Energy 
Holdings LLC--80% owned by EIF Calypso LLC and 20% by EIF Calypso II LLC. 
Ultimately, Windsor is 100% owned by funds (and associated co-investors) 
managed by Energy Investors Funds, a private equity fund manager with 
investments in the independent power and electric utility industry.

The proposed facility will be a seven-year, $246 million term loan, with 1% 
mandatory annual amortization payments, but a 100% cash sweep (i.e., any free 
cash flow will go to repay debt) to a mandatory target debt balance (that we 
estimate at about $185 million at maturity). The facility is secured by a 
first-priority perfected lien on all property, commercial agreements, and 
assets of the project. Prepayments are mandatory for net asset sale proceeds 
(100%) and new debt issuance (100%). The credit agreement will have negative 
covenants preventing additional debt, liens, guarantees, mergers and 
acquisitions, certain asset sales, restricted payments, transactions with 
affiliates, and unapproved investments.  

Windsor's three plants--Spruance I (110 megawatts (MW)) and Spruance II (110 
MW) in Richmond, Va. and Edgecombe (110 MW) in Rocky Mount, N.C.--began 
commercial operations in 1992 and 1990, respectively, and dispatch into the 
PJM Interconnection region. The project benefits from capacity payments under 
the plants' power purchase agreements (PPAs) with public utility Virginia 
Electric & Power Co. (VEPCO; A-/Stable/A-2). The PPAs expires in 2015 and 2017 
and currently provide the vast majority of the margin necessary to service 
debt.  

Our ratings reflect the project's contracted cash flows and adequate coverage 
ratios throughout the loan tenor. Until 2017, the project faces fuel basis 
risk, which represents the primary operating risk, in our opinion. After that 
period, new PPAs will come into effect where this risk is mitigated. The 
project also has some refinancing risk, but we consider it to be manageable. 
Also, with three coal plants, Windsor could be exposed to future environmental 
legislation.

Until 2017, we consider the fuel price basis risk under the VEPCO PPAs as the 
primary risk to Windsor's credit. The basis risk is a result of energy 
revenues that are indexed to the solid fuel index (SFI), while the project's 
fuel costs are based on modified stoker coal. SFI is the average price of 
delivered coal at the VEPCO plants, and as such it does not correlate 
perfectly with coal that meets the specification that the plants currently 
require. Moreover, a lag between coal prices paid by VEPCO and PPA energy 
payments can create additional mismatch when coal prices are volatile, such as 
in 2008. Windsor's coal supply and transportation agreements expire in 
2012-2013; therefore, the project is potentially exposed to higher coal prices 
for several years until the Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) 
PPAs take effect. Under the plants' current operational profile, debt service 
coverages are lower the more often the facilities run. Still, we believe that 
the project's debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) has adequate cushion under 
various stress scenarios at the current rating level.  

Business risk strengths also include the project's ability to provide 
substitute energy to take advantage of market prices below plant marginal 
costs or to avoid accruing forced outage days. Also, the PPAs do not require 
the project to maintain its qualified facility status nor do they contain 
clauses whereby VEPCO can cancel the contracts if it is denied regulatory 
pass-through of costs.

In addition to selling power, Windsor generates cash flow by selling steam. 
Spruance has a steam contract with E.I. DuPont de Nemours (A/Stable/A-1) and 
Rocky Mount has a contract with Hospira (BBB+/Negative/--). Steam revenues 
from DuPont are about $35 million per year in the pro forma, which is 
material, whereas annual sales to Hospira are about $500,000. The contracts 
require minimum deliveries sufficient to maintain qualifying facility (QF) 
status. Given the DuPont contract's size, Standard & Poor's considers the 
steam contracts to be positive for credit quality. 

A favorable development is the signing in October 2008 of long-term PPAs with 
NOVEC that will succeed the current agreements with VEPCO. We view the NOVEC 
PPA period (Edgecombe: 2015-2029, Spruance: 2017-2029) to be credit enhancing 
because, unlike the VEPCO PPAs, delivered fuel costs, operating and 
maintenance (O&M) expenses, environmental liabilities, and other ancillary 
expenses are directly passed through to the offtaker, essentially guaranteeing 
the project a stable level of annual cash flow through 2029 (roughly 75% cash 
flow from NOVEC's PPAs, 25% from DuPont steam contract). Although we do not 
rate NOVEC, we do not consider its credit quality to be a credit constraint 
for Windsor.

Under our base case assumptions, we forecast delivered coal prices to range 
between $110 to $120/ton and capacity factors to be in the 40% to 50% range 
through 2019. In addition, we assume plant heat rates are marginally higher 
than historical averages given inefficiencies attributable to lower dispatch 
rates coupled with an aging portfolio. The forecast DSCR in this scenario 
averages around 2.7x between 2013 and 2019 and is about 3.6x at maturity. We 
note that during the VEPCO PPA term, a 10% increase to coal prices reduces 
coverage ratios by about half a turn. Windsor's DSCRs are high relative to 
peers that have fully amortizing structures, given the project's minimal 
mandatory amortization payments. While we forecast that the debt burden at 
maturity will be aggressive, around $561 per kilo-watt under our rated case 
assumptions, we believe the project should be able to refinance at reasonable 
terms given robust cash flows generated from the NOVEC PPAs, which extend 10 
years past the debt's tenor to 2029.  

Liquidity
We view the project's liquidity features as "adequate" to support overall 
funding needs. Pro forma for the bond issuance, the project's primary sources 
of liquidity include a cash-funded six-month debt service reserve and a 
two-year, pre-funded capital and major maintenance spending reserve (around 
$33 million at close). Although the proposed capital structure does not 
include a revolving credit facility, the credit agreement allows for the 
addition of up to a $25 million working capital facility that provides some 
cushion if Windsor has unanticipated operational difficulties.  

Recovery analysis
The default scenario assumes a default in 2014, when the project has depleted 
its unrestricted cash, capital spending reserve, and debt service reserve. 
Importantly, we assume that the projects will have exited from bankruptcy 
before the new PPAs begin in 2015 and 2017. If either the Spruance or 
Edgecombe plants go into bankruptcy after their new PPAs begin, then recovery 
would be significantly lower because the new PPAs would likely be affected. 

In 2014, the project will have about $240 million of senior debt outstanding, 
or about $727 per kilowatt, assuming 330 megawatts of capacity. We base our 
recovery on discounted cash flows from 2015 through the new PPAs' expiry in 
2029, reduced by 5% for administrative expenses, for a total of roughly $281 
million. We use a discount rate of 12%. We increase debt by six months of 
prepetition interest and also include repayment of the debt service and 
capital spending reserves in the recovery calculation, for total senior debt 
of roughly $290 million. The result is a very high recovery (90% to 100%), or 
a recovery rating of '1' on the senior secured term loan B.

Outlook 
The stable outlook on the debt reflects our view that contractual revenues 
will comfortably cover debt service throughout the debt tenor and allow for 
only moderate refinancing risk at maturity. We could lower the rating if the 
project's DSCRs were to fall below 2.0x for a sustained period. This could 
occur if new coal supply and rail transportation contracts in 2012-2013 had 
prices significantly higher than the project's compensation from energy 
payments or the project experiences unanticipated operating difficulties. 
Because we view the VEPCO PPA period (2011-2017) to be the most risky period 
of the project, any upgrade is unlikely before 2017.  

Related Criteria And Research
Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007

Ratings List
New Ratings

Windsor Finance LLC
$246 mil sr secured term loan B     BB+(prelim)/Stable
 Recovery rating                    1(prelim)

