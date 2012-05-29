TEXT - S&P affirms Xignux S.A. de C.V.

Overview -- Mexico-based conglomerate Xignux is planning to acquire Colombia-based cable and wires producer CENTELSA. -- We are affirming our 'BB+' global scale and 'mxA+' national scale ratings on the company. -- Despite the mostly debt-financed acquisition, the company's financial performance would still be aligned with our assessment of a "significant" financial risk profile. -- Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that Xignux will maintain a moderate financial policy and strong liquidity, and the conditions of its end markets improve. Rating Action On May 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+' global scale and 'mxA+' local scale corporate credit ratings on Xignux S.A. de C.V. The outlook remains stable. Rationale The affirmation follows the company's recent announcement of its acquisition of Cables de Energia y Telecomunicaciones, S.A. (CENTELSA) and our review of Xignux's financial information and planned funding of the transaction. The proposed acquisition is still subject to the approval of the Colombian authorities. The estimated amount of the transaction is not public yet and about 80% of it will be funded through bank debt and the remainder with Xignux's own cash. The ratings affirmation also reflects the following: -- Our expectation for Xignux to maintain its cash-flow protection and leverage ratios at levels commensurate with our assessment of its "significant" financial risk profile despite currently adverse industry conditions and pressure on margins; -- Adequate cash-flow generation; -- Moderate financial policy; -- Strong liquidity coupled with a comfortable debt maturity profile; -- Significant market shares; and -- Product and geographic diversity. In our view, the ratings are constrained by the cyclicality of most of the company's end markets, exposure to raw materials price volatility, and single-digit operating margins. Xignux's "fair" business profile reflects its strong position in most of the markets in which it participates, particularly cables and wires; revamping of its food business segment; focus on its core businesses as evidenced by the divestment of its foundry business in 2011; and slow recovery of most of its end markets especially those related to its power transformers business. We assess Xignux's financial profile as "significant." For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, Xignux's financial performance was aligned with our expectations: debt to EBITDA, funds from operations (FFO) to debt, and EBITDA interest coverage were 2.5x, 25.5%, and 3.5x, respectively. Under our base case scenario that incorporates the acquisition of CENTELSA, we estimate that these ratios will be about 3.5x, 18.5%, and 3.6x, respectively, in 2012. We expect that CENTELSA will contribute importantly to Xignux's EBITDA, and that Xignux will significantly reduce the debt from the acquisition by 2013, when it will incorporate a full year of CENTELSA operation, leading to debt to EBITDA of about 2.7x. We also expect that the company will maintain its commitment to maintain net debt to EBITDA, adjusted for excess cash, of less than 2.5x because of its strong cash position and ample covenants headroom. In our view the acquisition of CENTELSA will improve Xignux's product and geographic diversification, strengthen its cable and wires business segment, and provide an expansion platform to South America. Liquidity We view Xignux's liquidity as "strong" reflecting our belief that Xignux's cash flow generation and liquidity sources will be sufficient to cover debt service, expected capital expenditures, and dividends. We expect Xignux to use the proceeds from the recent sale of the foundry business for the acquisition of CENTELSA. Our liquidity assessment incorporates several assumptions and observations: -- Sources of liquidity exceeding uses by at least 1.5x during the next two years; -- Liquidity sources exceeding uses even if EBITDA declines 30%; -- Generally prudent risk management by maintaining net debt to EBITDA less than 2.5x; -- Liquidity sources of about $190 million in unrestricted cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2012, and about $117 million in committed credit lines available, out of which 44.4%, 12.8% and 42.7% are due 2012, 2013 and 2015, respectively, which compare favorably to its short-term maturities of about $15 million; -- A generally satisfactory standing in the domestic credit markets as evidenced by issuance of debt on the Mexican stock exchange; -- Annual dividends of about $25 million; -- Capital expenditures of about $69 million in 2012; -- More than 90% of debt maturing long term-the next significant maturity is on 2014; -- Comfortable headroom under its financial covenants with a cushion of 76% and 61% in 2012 on its net debt to EBITDA and interest coverage ratios, respectively. Outlook The outlook is stable and reflects the company's moderate financial policy, strong liquidity position, and our expectation that end market conditions will improve during the next two years. In addition, we expect that if the acquisition is completed successfully, it will improve Xignux's geographic diversity and reduce its exposure to the NAFTA region. We could lower the ratings if Xignux's financial profile deteriorates, particularly if it posts a debt to EBITDA above 3.5x on a 12-months basis in 2012 on lower margins due to raw materials prices volatility, the debt financed acquisition and additional investments. Conversely, a significantly stronger-than-expected financial performance resulting in debt to EBITDA of less than 2.0x could lead to a positive rating action. 