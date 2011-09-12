Text-S&P affirms Transdigm 'B+' rtg, outlook now stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
--Increasing high-margin commercial aftermarket sales, combined with
earnings contributions from its December 2010 acquisition of McKechnie
Aerospace Holdings Inc., has enabled TransDigm Inc. to reduce leverage rather
quickly to 6.2x from 7.7x after the acquisition. We believe that debt to
EBITDA will be at or below 5.5x by calendar year-end 2011 with a full year of
earnings from McKechnie.
-- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on TransDigm and
revising the outlook to stable from negative.
-- We expect improving commercial aerospace conditions combined with
earnings from McKechnie to restore credit metrics to levels more appropriate
for the rating over the next 12 to 18 months.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 12, 2011--Standard & Poor's Rating Services
said today that it has affirmed its ratings, including the 'B+' corporate
credit rating, on Cleveland, Ohio-based TransDigm [TRDG.UL] Inc. and revised
the outlook
to stable from negative. We also affirmed our 'BB-' issue-level rating on the
company's secured credit facility and 'B-' rating on its subordinated
notes--the '2' and '6' recovery ratings, respectively, remain unchanged.
"The outlook revision is based on our expectation that TransDigm's debt to
EBITDA will be at or below 5.5x by calendar year-end 2011," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Christopher DeNicolo. "The ratings reflect our
expectation that the company's very strong profit margins, growing earnings,
and improving commercial aerospace market conditions, combined with
contributions from recently acquired McKechnie Aerospace Holdings Inc., will
enable TransDigm to reduce leverage and restore credit measures to levels more
appropriate for the rating during the next 12 to 18 months, including total
debt to EBITDA declining to about 5x. We believe TransDigm has the ability to
reduce leverage more quickly by using its relatively strong free cash flow for
debt reduction, but view this as unlikely given the company's strategy to make
frequent acquisitions funded partly with free cash flow."
Key credit protection measures have fluctuated over the years, and they were
better than average for the rating before the company's October 2009 $400
million debt-financed dividend. We view TransDigm's business risk profile as
fair, stemming from its participation in the cyclical and competitive
commercial aerospace industry, partly offset by efficient operations, very
high profit margins, well-established positions in niche markets for highly
engineered aircraft components, and good product diversity. We view its
financial risk profile as highly leveraged.
The outlook is stable. We expect improving commercial aerospace conditions
combined with earnings from McKechnie to restore credit metrics to levels more
appropriate for the rating over the next 12 to 18 months, including debt to
EBITDA around 5x.
"We could lower ratings if total debt to EBITDA rises above 6x for a sustained
period--most likely caused by increased debt to fund acquisitions or
shareholder rewards, but could also be caused by deterioration in commercial
aftermarket conditions," Mr. DeNicolo continued. "We don't anticipate raising
the ratings over the next year unless management commits to a
more-conservative financial policy, with debt to EBITDA staying below 4x."
