Text-S&P affirms Transdigm 'B+' rtg, outlook now stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)

--Increasing high-margin commercial aftermarket sales, combined with earnings contributions from its December 2010 acquisition of McKechnie Aerospace Holdings Inc., has enabled TransDigm Inc. to reduce leverage rather quickly to 6.2x from 7.7x after the acquisition. We believe that debt to EBITDA will be at or below 5.5x by calendar year-end 2011 with a full year of earnings from McKechnie.

-- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on TransDigm and revising the outlook to stable from negative.

-- We expect improving commercial aerospace conditions combined with earnings from McKechnie to restore credit metrics to levels more appropriate for the rating over the next 12 to 18 months. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 12, 2011--Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that it has affirmed its ratings, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating, on Cleveland, Ohio-based TransDigm [TRDG.UL] Inc. and revised the outlook to stable from negative. We also affirmed our 'BB-' issue-level rating on the company's secured credit facility and 'B-' rating on its subordinated notes--the '2' and '6' recovery ratings, respectively, remain unchanged. "The outlook revision is based on our expectation that TransDigm's debt to EBITDA will be at or below 5.5x by calendar year-end 2011," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Christopher DeNicolo. "The ratings reflect our expectation that the company's very strong profit margins, growing earnings, and improving commercial aerospace market conditions, combined with contributions from recently acquired McKechnie Aerospace Holdings Inc., will enable TransDigm to reduce leverage and restore credit measures to levels more appropriate for the rating during the next 12 to 18 months, including total debt to EBITDA declining to about 5x. We believe TransDigm has the ability to reduce leverage more quickly by using its relatively strong free cash flow for debt reduction, but view this as unlikely given the company's strategy to make frequent acquisitions funded partly with free cash flow." Key credit protection measures have fluctuated over the years, and they were better than average for the rating before the company's October 2009 $400 million debt-financed dividend. We view TransDigm's business risk profile as fair, stemming from its participation in the cyclical and competitive commercial aerospace industry, partly offset by efficient operations, very high profit margins, well-established positions in niche markets for highly engineered aircraft components, and good product diversity. We view its financial risk profile as highly leveraged. The outlook is stable. We expect improving commercial aerospace conditions combined with earnings from McKechnie to restore credit metrics to levels more appropriate for the rating over the next 12 to 18 months, including debt to EBITDA around 5x. "We could lower ratings if total debt to EBITDA rises above 6x for a sustained period--most likely caused by increased debt to fund acquisitions or shareholder rewards, but could also be caused by deterioration in commercial aftermarket conditions," Mr. DeNicolo continued. "We don't anticipate raising the ratings over the next year unless management commits to a more-conservative financial policy, with debt to EBITDA staying below 4x." RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010

-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Aerospace And Defense Industries, June 24, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Credit Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Christopher DeNicolo, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-1449;

christopher_denicolo@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Chris Mooney, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-4240;

chris_mooney@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))